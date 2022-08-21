12 things to do in Calgary this week: August 22 to 28

It is a busy week in Calgary with lots of things to do. Pride week kicks off, an epic fireworks show continues, and a lot more.

Plus another full week on 17th Avenue and you can see some badass women step into the cage for a historic night of fights.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Avenue is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music, and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Avenue. This week, you can check out a free art class featuring Pollock-style painting, an outdoor row class with Move, and live entertainment including a DJ, classical performers, dancers, and more! Plus, there’s plenty of free seating in the park, and proximity to all your favourite 17th Avenue restaurants for pre and post-event eats!

When: August 22 – Live music from Camie Leard Band, 6 to 8 p.m.

August 24 – Live music from Shari Chaskin and Jon Day, 6 to 8 p.m.

August 26 – Live DJ performance from Jack Fowle, 6 to 8 p.m.

August 27 – Live music from Baba & the Latin Girls, 1 to 4 p.m.

August 28 – Outdoor HIIT and Mobility class brought to you by MOVE Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.,

Classical music from Violinist Steven Klevsky, Mezzo Soprano Kathleen Morrison, and Alicia Woynarski

and Pianist Grace king and Eleanor May, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

Calgary Pride kicks off!

What: Calgary Pride Kickoff at Central Memorial Park August 27 starts a full week of celebrating Pride in the city. There will be live music, vendors and a screening of the movie “Kiki” in the evening. Everyone is welcome!

When: Saturday, August 27

Where: Central Memorial Park

Tickets: Free

Enjoy a night at the fights

What: Canada’s first and only female MMA league, Pallas Athena WFC, is bringing its second-ever show to WinSport. The event will feature 10 matchups showcasing the best of women’s MMA, along with special guest appearances from MMA legends like Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

When: Saturday, August 27

Where: WinSport

Tickets: Start at $50

Watch the sky get lit up at Globalfest

What: A staple on the Calgary calendar, Globalfest is back for another amazing year. Attendees will see the cultural pavilions, night market, and big main stage make a comeback after a two-year break. Additionally, 2022 marks a special milestone for GlobalFest: 20 years of celebrating “a world of difference.” Teams from Austria, France, Germany, and last year’s Best of Festival Team, India, will go head-to-head to show off the best pyrotechnics their nations have to offer, set to music.

When: From now until August 27

Where: Elliston Park (1827 68th Street SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Start at $21

Check out Calgary’s bright side with YYC Bump

What: Tour around the city and see the works of local, national, and international artists with murals decorating Calgary. They got off to a huge start with the World’s Tallest Mural downtown. BUMP started as the Beltline Uruab Murals Project in 2017 and has grown into a city-wide, street art festival.

When: On now until August 28

Where: Across the city

Tickets: Free

Try all the Bubble Tea you can handle across the city

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Bubble Tea Fest (@yycbbtfest)

What: YYC Bubble Tea Fest is back with tasty treats and drinks from around the city. Try as much as you can and vote on your favourites! All of it is in support of Wing Kei Care Centres, a not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides compassionate, quality, culturally appropriate, and loving care to seniors of Chinese descent. A few of the tasty treats visitors can look forward to trying to include the Black Sesame Croffle from Chewgurt Yummy, Pacific Hut’s Sago at Gulaman, and Uzu Tayaki’s Thai Tea Soft Serve.

When: On until August 27

Where: Various Locations across the city.

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.

When: On now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors: $5 (Free on Tuesdays).

Youths: $5

Children under 7: Free

Family: $30

Veterans/Serving Military Personnel: Free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: On now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)