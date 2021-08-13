6 new murals from this year's BUMP festival that you'll need to check out (PHOTOS)

Calgary is getting beautified with even more murals and public art thanks to the annual BUMP festival, running through the month of August.

The Beltline Urban Murals Project, affectionately known as BUMP, is celebrating its fifth year of brightening up downtown Calgary and the surrounding area. The project is a community-driven initiative that’s been transforming the heart of YYC into an open-air gallery since 2017.

BUMP “celebrates the diversity, talent and vibrant character of the city through works of art that are thought-provoking, whimsical, awe-inspiring, creative and powerful,” according to its website.

Running from August 2 to 29 this year, BUMP is more than just a few artists painting the sides of buildings. The festival also features graffiti jams, live music, artists’ talks, outdoor cinema, and mural tours throughout the month. Plus, even once the festival is over, the artists’ stunning creations are here to stay.

“We believe public art has an important role to play in building community, promoting dialogue and enriching our cultural landscape,” reads BUMP’s website, adding that the initiative strives to bring together a diverse portfolio of engaging local, national, and international mural artists to create art that represents different styles, media, people, and stories.

Here are six BUMP murals currently in progress that you’ll need to check out in Calgary, and be sure to hit up the project’s website for a schedule of events popping up throughout the month of the festival.

Artist: CONZ

Location: Boyd’s Autobody and Glass (3807 Edmonton Trail NE)

Artist: Elicser Elliott

Location: Centre15 (1515 Centre Street S)

Artist: Nathan Meguinis

Location: CanLearn Society (1117 Macleod Trail SE)

Artist: Kerzeka, a duo made up of Tiziano (aka Kerz) and Desiree (aka Zeka)

Location: 1338 16th Avenue SW

Artist: Boris Biberdžić aka Borrris

Location: Fly Over Park, Bridgeland (651 McDougall Road NE)

Artist: Harneet Kaur Chahal, Ravina Kaur Toor, and Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota

Location: 1230 17th Avenue SW