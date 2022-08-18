12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 19 to 21
Calgary is overflowing with things to do this weekend. Another great food festival continues plus a trip to the past are all available.
And as always 17th Avenue will be rocking with a number of events.
Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.
Enjoy Summer on 17th
What: The legendary 17th Avenue is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music, and entertainment, plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Avenue.
When: August 19 – Live DJ performance from Jack Fowle, 6 to 8 pm
August 20 – Live music from saxophonist, CK Sax, 1 to 4 pm, Jet Dance performance, 2 to 3 pm
August 21 – Outdoor yoga class brought to you by GoodLife Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 am, Classical music
from Soprano Kathleen Morrison and Pianist Carlos Foggin, 12:30 to 2:30 pm
Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW
Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)
Go back in time with the Military Museums
What: Go back in time in the best way with Summer Skirmish at the Military Museums. Experience Black powder musketry, Jousting, Medieval Sport, Medieval duels, and a whole lot more!
When: August 20 – 21
Where: The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail SW)
Cost: $15 with children’s and seniors rates available
Discover some local vendors and artists with Tiny Roots
What: Tiny Roots look to highlight Calgary’s grassroots creators. Featuring local makers and artists, musicians, drag performers, vintage sellers, food trucks, community art, and more! Visitors pay what they can to get in with half of the proceeds donated to Skipping Stone.
When: Friday, August 19
Where: Killarney-Glenarry Community Association (2828 28th Street SW)
Tickets: Pay What You Can
Watch Calgary transform with YYC Bump
What: This weekend YYC Bump presents Graffiti Jam and Outdoor Cinema. Seven graffiti will show what they can do in High Park. After a full day of painting and partying on the rooftop, High Park will transform into an outdoor cinema for a screening of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch under the moon to cap off the night in a spectacular way. It got off to a huge start with the World’s Tallest Mural downtown. BUMP started as the Beltline Uruab Murals Project in 2017 and has grown into a city-wide, street art festival.
When: Saturday, August 20
Where: High Park (340 10th Avenue SW)
Time: 2 pm – 11 pm
Try all the Bubble Tea you can handle across the city
What: YYC Bubble Tea Fest is back with tasty treats and drinks from around the city. Try as much as you can and vote on your favourites! All of it is in support of Wing Kei Care Centres, a not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides compassionate, quality, culturally appropriate, and loving care to seniors of Chinese descent. A few of the tasty treats visitors can look forward to trying to include the Black Sesame Croffle from Chewgurt Yummy, Pacific Hut’s Sago at Gulaman, and Uzu Tayaki’s Thai Tea Soft Serve.
When: On until August 27
Where: Various Locations across the city.
Have a day at the fair at Granary Road
What: Granary Road’s biggest festival is back with the Family Fun Fair! Come enjoy a carnival-themed day with games to play, delicious fair-themed food, and fun surprises! You can meet the animals, take rides on our rover train, and shop from some great vendors.
When: August 20 and August 21
Where: Granary Road – Farmer’s Market & Active Learning Park (226066 112th Street W, Foothills County, AB)
Tickets: Pay What You Can
Celebrate Alberta Cuisine with Alberta on the Plate
What: To celebrate Alberta Food Week, Alberta on the Plate’s participating establishments will be showcasing the incredible bounty of local farms, producers, and ingredients. It is a province-wide dine-around where participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.
When: August 12 – August 21
Where: Various locations around the city
Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums
What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.
When: On now until September 18
Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Tickets: Seniors: $5 (Free on Tuesdays).
Youths: $5
Children under 7: Free
Family: $30
Veterans/Serving Military Personnel: Free
Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure
What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.
When: On now until September 30
Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE
Tickets: $28.11 for general admission
Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff
What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.
When: On now to September 5
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Banff Gondola
Cost: Tickets start at $48
Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo
What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.
When: Every Sunday until November 13
Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children
Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre
What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.
When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children