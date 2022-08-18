12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 19 to 21

Calgary is overflowing with things to do this weekend. Another great food festival continues plus a trip to the past are all available.

And as always 17th Avenue will be rocking with a number of events.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Avenue is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music, and entertainment, plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Avenue.

When: August 19 – Live DJ performance from Jack Fowle, 6 to 8 pm

August 20 – Live music from saxophonist, CK Sax, 1 to 4 pm, Jet Dance performance, 2 to 3 pm

August 21 – Outdoor yoga class brought to you by GoodLife Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 am, Classical music

from Soprano Kathleen Morrison and Pianist Carlos Foggin, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

Go back in time with the Military Museums

What: Go back in time in the best way with Summer Skirmish at the Military Museums. Experience Black powder musketry, Jousting, Medieval Sport, Medieval duels, and a whole lot more!

When: August 20 – 21

Where: The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail SW)

Cost: $15 with children’s and seniors rates available

Discover some local vendors and artists with Tiny Roots

What: Tiny Roots look to highlight Calgary’s grassroots creators. Featuring local makers and artists, musicians, drag performers, vintage sellers, food trucks, community art, and more! Visitors pay what they can to get in with half of the proceeds donated to Skipping Stone.

When: Friday, August 19

Where: Killarney-Glenarry Community Association (2828 28th Street SW)

Tickets: Pay What You Can

Watch Calgary transform with YYC Bump

What: This weekend YYC Bump presents Graffiti Jam and Outdoor Cinema. Seven graffiti will show what they can do in High Park. After a full day of painting and partying on the rooftop, High Park will transform into an outdoor cinema for a screening of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch under the moon to cap off the night in a spectacular way. It got off to a huge start with the World’s Tallest Mural downtown. BUMP started as the Beltline Uruab Murals Project in 2017 and has grown into a city-wide, street art festival.

When: Saturday, August 20

Where: High Park (340 10th Avenue SW)

Time: 2 pm – 11 pm

Try all the Bubble Tea you can handle across the city

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Bubble Tea Fest (@yycbbtfest)

What: YYC Bubble Tea Fest is back with tasty treats and drinks from around the city. Try as much as you can and vote on your favourites! All of it is in support of Wing Kei Care Centres, a not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides compassionate, quality, culturally appropriate, and loving care to seniors of Chinese descent. A few of the tasty treats visitors can look forward to trying to include the Black Sesame Croffle from Chewgurt Yummy, Pacific Hut’s Sago at Gulaman, and Uzu Tayaki’s Thai Tea Soft Serve.

When: On until August 27

Where: Various Locations across the city.

Have a day at the fair at Granary Road

What: Granary Road’s biggest festival is back with the Family Fun Fair! Come enjoy a carnival-themed day with games to play, delicious fair-themed food, and fun surprises! You can meet the animals, take rides on our rover train, and shop from some great vendors.

When: August 20 and August 21

Where: Granary Road – Farmer’s Market & Active Learning Park (226066 112th Street W, Foothills County, AB)

Tickets: Pay What You Can

Celebrate Alberta Cuisine with Alberta on the Plate

What: To celebrate Alberta Food Week, Alberta on the Plate’s participating establishments will be showcasing the incredible bounty of local farms, producers, and ingredients. It is a province-wide dine-around where participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 12 – August 21

Where: Various locations around the city

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.

When: On now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors: $5 (Free on Tuesdays).

Youths: $5

Children under 7: Free

Family: $30

Veterans/Serving Military Personnel: Free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: On now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: On now to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children