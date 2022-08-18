The Royal Exchange bar and grill is opening a new location in Calgary soon.

Taking over the space of the now-closed Bankview Public House, this will be the second spot for the pub.

Things are still in the works, so an official opening date is not set, but it should be soon. Hopefully, it’ll be in time to enjoy the upcoming football season. The original location is at 250 6th Avenue SW #181.

Known for having excellent pub food, beer on tap, plenty of TVs, and games to enjoy, this will be an exciting addition to the YYC bar scene.

Nachos, salads, burgers, and fire-roasted pizzas are all excellent options on the pub-style food menu here, but so are unique sandwiches like the pulled pork sandwich topped with crunch slaw, jalapeño, marble cheddar, house BBQ sauce, and horseradish mayo.

The food menu offers plenty, and so does the drink menu.

An extensive wine list, tall can beer options, a huge list of draught beer, ciders, as well as classic and original cocktails round out all of the drink options to suit everyone.

The first location even has a private games room with billiards, dart boards, arcade games, and more. We can’t wait to see what this new spot has inside.

The Royal Exchange

Address: 2905 14th Street SW, Calgary

