Brewery & The Beast returns to Calgary on August 21

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Aug 11 2022, 4:55 pm
@brewerythebeast/Instagram
The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local product, Brewery & The Beast, returns to Calgary on August 21.

This one of a kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients, and aims to educate guests about becoming a conscientious consumer and buying local — all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Local and regional farms provide the highest quality meats which are made into pig roasts, sausages, smoked meats, classic BBQ, and more. 

Attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/face cloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there will be a stage for live music throughout the festival.

An impressive lineup of artists will hit the stage as the perfect background music while you check out each vendor, or the entertainment you need when sitting back to enjoy what’s on your plate.

With events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary, Brewery & The Beast provides funding to a variety of different community organizations like SAITthe Island Chefs Collaborative, and the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Program.

Here are all the confirmed Calgary restaurants and purveyors to date:

  • Chef Alessandro Vianello
  • Banded Peak Brewing
  • Banff Brewing Co.
  • Bridgette Bar
  • Charbar
  • Cluck N Cleaver
  • Cococo Chocolatiers
  • Craft Beer Market
  • D.O.P.
  • Fire & Flora
  • European Flavour Factory
  • Fonda Flora
  • Foreign Concept
  • Greta
  • Hawthorn
  • Holy Cow
  • JinBar
  • La Mano
  • Main Street Provisions
  • Lulu Bar
  • Major Tom
  • Milpa
  • Model Milk
  • MilkCrate
  • Moose and Poncho
  • Notable
  • National
  • Monogram Coffee
  • One18 Empire
  • Oxbow
  • Pitt County BBQ
  • Prairie West Specialty Meats
  • River Cafe
  • Rodney’s Oyster House
  • Roy’s Korean Kitchen
  • SAIT
  • Sauvage
  • Sensei Bar
  • Swans
  • Tasca
  • Teatro
  • The Guild
  • The Living Room
  • The Metropolitan
  • The Nash
  • The Notorious P.I.G.
  • Thomsons
  • Two Rivers Meats
  • VDG Salumi
  • Kensington Wine Bar
  • Yellow Door Bistro

There are plenty of beverage vendors to expect as well.

Tickets are on sale now for this popular 18+ celebration, which is limited to two tickets per person — so be sure to scoop yours up quickly and reserve your spot.

Brewery & The Beast Calgary 2022

When: August 21 at 10 am
Where: Stampede Park — 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary
Price: Starting at $135

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
