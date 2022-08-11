The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local product, Brewery & The Beast, returns to Calgary on August 21.

This one of a kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients, and aims to educate guests about becoming a conscientious consumer and buying local — all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Local and regional farms provide the highest quality meats which are made into pig roasts, sausages, smoked meats, classic BBQ, and more.



Attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/face cloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there will be a stage for live music throughout the festival.

An impressive lineup of artists will hit the stage as the perfect background music while you check out each vendor, or the entertainment you need when sitting back to enjoy what’s on your plate.

With events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary, Brewery & The Beast provides funding to a variety of different community organizations like SAIT, the Island Chefs Collaborative, and the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Program.

Here are all the confirmed Calgary restaurants and purveyors to date:

Chef Alessandro Vianello

Banded Peak Brewing

Banff Brewing Co.

Bridgette Bar

Charbar

Cluck N Cleaver

Cococo Chocolatiers

Craft Beer Market

D.O.P.

Fire & Flora

European Flavour Factory

Fonda Flora

Foreign Concept

Greta

Hawthorn

Holy Cow

JinBar

La Mano

Main Street Provisions

Lulu Bar

Major Tom

Milpa

Model Milk

MilkCrate

Moose and Poncho

Notable

National

Monogram Coffee

One18 Empire

Oxbow

Pitt County BBQ

Prairie West Specialty Meats

River Cafe

Rodney’s Oyster House

Roy’s Korean Kitchen

SAIT

Sauvage

Sensei Bar

Swans

Tasca

Teatro

The Guild

The Living Room

The Metropolitan

The Nash

The Notorious P.I.G.

Thomsons

Two Rivers Meats

VDG Salumi

Kensington Wine Bar

Yellow Door Bistro

There are plenty of beverage vendors to expect as well.

Tickets are on sale now for this popular 18+ celebration, which is limited to two tickets per person — so be sure to scoop yours up quickly and reserve your spot.

Brewery & The Beast Calgary 2022

When: August 21 at 10 am

Where: Stampede Park — 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $135

