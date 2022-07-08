EventsNewsStampede

Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 8

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 8 2022, 2:00 pm
Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 8
Calgary Stampede
It is day one!!!!!!

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth kicks off today with a little bit of everything going on around the city.

Tons of live music and breakfasts, plus the rodeo and the grandstand show!

On the Grounds

Get your tickets here.

Concerts

calgary stampede parade

Calgary Stampede (news.calgarystampede.com) | steve estvanik/Shutterstock

12:30 pm Matt Masters – Coca-Cola Stage
1 pm Budville First Friday – Cowboys Country Fest
1:45 pm Ryan Lindsay – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm James Barker Band – Cowboys Music Festival
3 pm Kentucky Eileen – Window on the West Stage
4 pm Garrett Gregory – Nashville North
4:30 pm Ole Man Kidd – Denver Venoit – Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm The Brothers Bandits – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm Justin Hogg – Window on the West Stage
6 pm Dani Strong – Nashville North
7 pm The Man Who – Coca-Cola Stage
8 pm Half Moon Run – Coca-Cola Stage
9:30 pm Kevin Costner and Modern West – Virgin Plus Stage
9:30 pm Bahamas – Coca-Cola Stage
10 pm Tenille Townes – Nashville North
11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

Events

Emma Tovey/Shutterstock

11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11 am Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance
2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
4 pm Opening Ceremony – Elbow River Camp
4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance
4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
4:45 pm Chore Horse Demo – Nutrien Western Centre
5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
6 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Calgary Stampede

Stampede Parade (Lucas Scarfone Photography)

Pancake Breakfasts
7 am Foothills Group (9919 Shepard Road SE)
7:30 am Allmakes Auto
10 am 420 Beltline
4 pm Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast for Dinner – New Horizon Mall

Concerts
12 pm James Barker Band – CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop up
2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Joal Kamps – National Music Centre
3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Joal Kamps – National Music Centre
3 pm Yung Gravy w/ Chase B & Harry Mack – Badlands Music Festival
4 pm Cole Bradley – NTNL Saloon
4:30 pm Matt Masters – King Eddy
7 pm The WatchmenWildhorse Saloon
7 pm Throwback party w/ Alex Hughes – The Outlier
7 pm Rural Routes – Bow River Brewing
8:30 pm Robert Adam – King Eddy

Events
9 am Calgary Stampede Parade – Downtown
1 pm – Brandon Lorenzo – Tomkins Park
5 pm Cody Snyder Bullbustin’ – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
5 pm Wild About Art – Calgary Zoo
7 pm Shakespeare on the Go – Brookfield Residential – Livingston

