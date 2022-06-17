The legendary King Eddy is throwing its cowboy hat into the ring of places to catch some great music during the Calgary Stampede.

Things get rocking on July 8 with Bonneyville’s rhinestone cowboy Robert Adam.

On July 9, you can have a much-needed hangover brunch and listen to Ryan Langlois while The Dungarees kick the party up again that night.

We “Know Good” will be coming our way with Drew Gregory performing on July 12.

Country raconteurs Blake Reid Band keep the good times going on July 13.

On July 14, you can catch the King Eddy Opry country variety show.

Calgary Country Powerhouse Lauren Mayell takes to the stage on the 16.

Check out the full list on the King Eddy’s website. All the daytime shows will have no cover!

The historic music venue was built way back in 1905 and, after a bit of a hiatus, reopened in 2018.

The intimate concert space is also going to have great custom cocktails and craft brews to keep the party vibe going throughout Stampede!