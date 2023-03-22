"Any info?" Many in Calgary were surprised by Stampede fireworks display (VIDEOS)

Everyone loves a good fireworks display in Calgary, but most people don’t love being surprised by one. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened Tuesday night.

Late last night, people around the city heard a loud bang, and then another, and another.

Fireworks in Calgary tonight pic.twitter.com/hKlQiUBhgr — Tweeter Oonie (@tweeteroonie) March 22, 2023

It turns out there was a massive fireworks display down at the Calgary Stampede grounds.

If you lived close to the grounds, you probably figured this out pretty quickly, given all the lights in the air.

But if you couldn’t see what was going on, it was a rather startling mystery.

Hey Calgary, just heard ongoing fireworks noise for ~15 minutes. Really loud, and not the usual popping with breaks. Twitter says it’s the launch of Stampede (?) but I live in the NE 8kms from the Stampede grounds—there’s no way. My cats nearly had heart attacks. Any info? — Jam (@JamTakeTwo) March 22, 2023

Ah the annual spring fireworks in Calgary to celebrate the -9 oC windchill. Better known to the locals as “Is someone breaking into my shed,” or “what the fuck is that noise… oh it’s fireworks, why are there fireworks?” #yyc — cm (@chrismcgdude) March 22, 2023

Yep I’ve always said the best time to fire off fireworks is a random Tuesday for no apparent reason – Calgary right now — Tommy Mellor (@ThomasMellor) March 22, 2023

Once some people got over the initial shock, it turned out to be a pretty good show.

Apocalypse has started in Calgary. Jk they are fireworks. By for why??? @cmcalgary got an answer for me? pic.twitter.com/GTGroruK4t — TrashBat (@TrashBat666) March 22, 2023

It did still leave the question of “why?”

Well, we eventually got our answer.

Wondering about the firework show tonight? 💥 It was the Calgary Stampede’s Spring Kick Off – a celebration with our sponsors as we get ready to saddle up for an amazing 2023 Stampede! We can’t wait to Yahoo with you all soon! #yycfireworks #calgaryfireworks #fireworks — Stampede Princess Sarah (@CsPrincess_) March 22, 2023

If the display last night is any indication, this year’s Stampede fireworks are going to be incredible. And they’ll be even more enjoyable when you actually know they are coming and you’re not, say, out walking your dog like a certain Daily Hive reporter was doing at the time.