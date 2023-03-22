NewsStampede

"Any info?" Many in Calgary were surprised by Stampede fireworks display (VIDEOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 22 2023, 4:05 pm
"Any info?" Many in Calgary were surprised by Stampede fireworks display (VIDEOS)
Calgary Stampede/Facebook

Everyone loves a good fireworks display in Calgary, but most people don’t love being surprised by one. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened Tuesday night.

Late last night, people around the city heard a loud bang, and then another, and another.

It turns out there was a massive fireworks display down at the Calgary Stampede grounds.

If you lived close to the grounds, you probably figured this out pretty quickly, given all the lights in the air.

But if you couldn’t see what was going on, it was a rather startling mystery.

Once some people got over the initial shock, it turned out to be a pretty good show.

It did still leave the question of “why?”

Well, we eventually got our answer.

If the display last night is any indication, this year’s Stampede fireworks are going to be incredible. And they’ll be even more enjoyable when you actually know they are coming and you’re not, say, out walking your dog like a certain Daily Hive reporter was doing at the time.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Stampede
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.