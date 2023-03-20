Thousands are asking for Pedro Pascal to be the Calgary Stampede parade marshal

The Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us may be over, but fans of Pedro Pascal sure want to see the star back in Calgary as the Stampede’s parade marshal this summer.

Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org asking for Pascal to be the parade marshal, with some commenting “we want daddy Pedro for Parade Marshal!” and “no one else will do.”

Pascal has been openly fond about his time in Alberta during interviews, detailing his time spent in Edmonton and Calgary, along with naming his favourite town he got to film the series in.

If Pascal did attend, it wouldn’t be the first time a big Hollywood name was parade marshal. Last year actor, producer, director, and musician Kevin Costner was named the Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

Each year, a parade marshal leads the Calgary Stampede Parade and organizers select a “special individual who exemplifies the values of the Stampede.” Previous marshals include Bing Crosby (1959), Walt Disney (1965), Sam Elliot (1998), and William Shatner (2014), among many others.