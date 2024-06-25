5 restaurant openings to watch out for in Calgary this summer

Calgary has plenty of incredible restaurants under its belt, but there are plenty more in the pipeline expected to open this summer.

With even more restaurants opening over the next few months, our to-eat lists are growing longer and longer.

Here are some new restaurants that are set to open in Calgary this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elephant & Castle (@elephantcastle)

Elephant & Castle, a British-inspired pub chain, is opening its first Calgary location with beer, bangers and a whole lot of soccer.

From one pub to another, it’s taking over the space previously home to the Rose & Crown, which closed in 2023.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

La Ciel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA CIEL (@lacielon17th)

A fine-dining restaurant, La Ciel, is landing in YYC from Toronto. The spot, which is opening on 17th Avenue, is known for its menu of Indian eats. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the official opening date.

Address: 1428 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Mestizo Taqueria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mestizo Taqueria (@mestizotaqueria.yyc)

Popular taco spot Mestizo Taqueria is opening its second Calgary location in the Kensington neighbourhood in June. The spot offers authentic and fresh Mexican street food, from dozens of different tacos to all-day breakfasts.

Address: Kensington TBC

Instagram

Shortly after opening its third location in Kensington, the popular Brazilian açai chain Oakberry is set to open in Bow Valley Square this summer. The spot is known for its açai smoothies and bowls, which can be layered with fresh fruits, granola, nuts and more.

Address: Bow Valley Square, Calgary

Instagram

True Wild Distillery will be taking over a 1.21-acre space that used to be one of the city’s earlier electrical substations.

As well as the distillery, it will be home to a tasting room, a restaurant, a patio, and a private event space.

Address: Calgary’s Highfield district

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phở Phạm (@phophamyyc)

Pho Pham is opening its second location in Calgary’s thriving University District. The new space will take inspiration from the beautiful Vietnamese city of Hội An, serving up dishes such as salad rolls, vermicelli noodles and, of course, heapings of pho.

Address: University Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram