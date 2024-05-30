FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Oakberry is opening two new Calgary locations this summer

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 30 2024, 10:20 pm
Oakberry is opening two new Calgary locations this summer

Global açai chain Oakberry is gearing up to open even more Calgary locations this summer.

Oakberry, the world’s number one açai chain, is opening new outposts in both Kensington and Bow Valley Square this summer.

The first of which, in Kensington, is opening at Unit 125, 1125 Kensington Road NW on June 1st. To celebrate, Oakberry will be giving away free signature açai bowls to the first 50 guests from 10 am, so you’ll want to arrive early.

Alongside Kensington, Oakberry will be opening its Bow Valley Square outpost later this summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OAKBERRY Açaí Canada (@oakberry.ca)

Oakberry is known and loved for its açai smoothies and bowls, all of which are made from natural ingredients, free of artificial dyes, preservatives, and syrups.

As well as layers of blended açai, drinks and bowls can be topped with fresh fruits, granola, nuts, chia pudding, and cacao nibs.

Oakberry already has two locations in Calgary, at the District Beltline Food Hall and on 17th Avenue, and over 600 locations worldwide, including in Brazil, the US, Australia, Peru, and Spain.

Oakberry

Address: Unit 125, 1125 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Address: Bow Valley Square, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop