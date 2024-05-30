Global açai chain Oakberry is gearing up to open even more Calgary locations this summer.

Oakberry, the world’s number one açai chain, is opening new outposts in both Kensington and Bow Valley Square this summer.

The first of which, in Kensington, is opening at Unit 125, 1125 Kensington Road NW on June 1st. To celebrate, Oakberry will be giving away free signature açai bowls to the first 50 guests from 10 am, so you’ll want to arrive early.

Alongside Kensington, Oakberry will be opening its Bow Valley Square outpost later this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OAKBERRY Açaí Canada (@oakberry.ca)

Oakberry is known and loved for its açai smoothies and bowls, all of which are made from natural ingredients, free of artificial dyes, preservatives, and syrups.

As well as layers of blended açai, drinks and bowls can be topped with fresh fruits, granola, nuts, chia pudding, and cacao nibs.

Oakberry already has two locations in Calgary, at the District Beltline Food Hall and on 17th Avenue, and over 600 locations worldwide, including in Brazil, the US, Australia, Peru, and Spain.

Address: Unit 125, 1125 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Address: Bow Valley Square, Calgary

Instagram