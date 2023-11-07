True Wild Distillery: Canada’s largest craft distillery is opening in Calgary

Calgary already has a thriving scene of breweries and distilleries to choose from, but a new spot is on the way, and it promises to be sprawling.

A huge new distillery from the partners behind True Wild Distillery is coming to Calgary’s Highfield district and is set to open next year.

The 1.21-acre space will be moving into one of the city’s earliest electrical substations, and it’s set to be transformed into an epic estate including the distillery, a tasting room, a restaurant, a patio and a private event space.

The distillery will specialize in the craft of small-batch whisky and will be kitted out with Canadian-made custom brewing and distillery equipment, including Canada’s “tallest copper pot alembic still.”

Meanwhile, the full-service restaurant and patio will be home to an “innovative cocktail program” and a menu reflective of the local terroir.

There will also be a huge private event space for hosting groups of up to 250 people for corporate functions, weddings and more.

The new distillery is expected to open to the public in June 2024, just in time for patio season.

Address: Calgary’s Highfield district

