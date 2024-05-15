FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Elephant & Castle: New pub is opening in Calgary this summer

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
May 15 2024, 9:03 pm
Elephant & Castle: New pub is opening in Calgary this summer

A new British pub with beer, bangers and a whole lot of soccer (football) is opening in Calgary this summer.

Elephant & Castle, a British-inspired pub chain, is opening its first Calgary location at 1503 4th Street SW.

From one pub to another, it’s taking over the space previously home to the Rose & Crown, which closed in 2023.

It’ll be a must-visit for sports fans, as football games from the world’s biggest leagues will be shown, including the Premier League, La Liga, Coppa Italia, and the Canadian Premier League.

The menu offers plenty of British-inspired fare and bar snacks, including bangers and mash, pies, fish and chips, burgers and handhelds.

As all good pubs should, there will be both local craft and imported beer, as well as a selection of cocktails and wines.

Elephant & Castle operates several pubs throughout Canada and the US, including Winnipeg and Toronto.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of the new location!

Elephant & Castle

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

