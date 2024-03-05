FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Pho Pham to open second location in Calgary this summer

Mar 5 2024, 6:07 pm
A popular spot for Vietnamese cuisine in Calgary is set to open a new location this summer.

Pho Pham is opening its second location in Calgary’s thriving University District. The new space will take inspiration from the beautiful Vietnamese city of Hội An, serving up dishes such as salad rolls, vermicelli noodles and, of course, heapings of pho.

The restaurant is owned by Lan Dang Pham, who moved from Vietnam to Canada as a refugee in 1992 and, after working in Vietnamese restaurants in the city, finally opened her own, Pho Hoan Pasteur, in 2005.

The original Pho Pham opened in Signal Hill in 2022, and while we don’t know the full details of what to expect from the restaurant’s second outpost, Pham did give some hints.

“When designing our new location, we wanted to highlight one of our favourite cities in Vietnam, Hoi An, which is known for its thousands of colourful lanterns that illuminate the streets,” Pham said.

“We are hoping to create this same magical atmosphere in our newest location, honouring our home country and giving our guests the opportunity to embrace our rich Vietnamese heritage.”

Stay tuned for updates on the exciting new restaurant!

Address: University Avenue NW, Calgary

