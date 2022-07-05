25+ fun patios within walking distance to the Calgary Stampede grounds

Need to know where the best patios near the Calgary Stampede grounds are?

The Calgary Stampede is almost upon us, which means meeting up with friends before heading to the grounds.

Whether you’re looking for a place to go before or after the Stampede, be it for a meal or just a few drinks, most people agree that sitting on the patio is critical.

The Calgary Stampede can get out of hand quickly, so planning where you can is essential. You’ll want to know where the best patios are near the action.

Here are more than 25 fun patios close to the Calgary Stampede grounds, within 15 minutes or less of walking time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Hideaway (@ricardosyyc)

Just in time for summer and the Calgary Stampede, Ricardo’s Hideaway has opened back up, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba and the Caribbean, with just a touch of the South Pacific, to create an exotic paradise.

The Havana-style oasis offers seating for 60 and features a sunlit patio, perfect for soaking up the rays with a daiquiri in hand.

Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by model milk (@modelmilk)

One of our favourite patios closest to the Stampede grounds, Model Milk, has a two-tiered patio of large tables ideal for groups.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleaver Restaurant (@cleavercalgary)

With all of its visually stunning cocktails, Cleaver also has an open restaurant concept that leads to an equally visually stunning patio that is perfect for people watching.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whiskey Rose Saloon (@whiskeyroseyyc)

Whiskey Rose is launching 17th Avenue’s first Stampede tent, but for the rest of the summer, you can enjoy the good times and country vibes on the side patio here.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trolley 5 Brewpub (@trolley_5)

If you’ve taken a stroll down 17th Avenue, you know this is one of the strip’s best patios. This pub has two massive floors with wide patio spaces to soak up the sun.

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porch YYC (@porchyyc)

The swinging seats at the bar are enjoyable, but it’s the sunny patio we come here for. Plus, it’s year-round so you can enjoy it in all types of weather.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◦• 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗲 •◦ (@sherly_brack)

“We will have the largest patio on 17th Ave with over 60 seats,” said Falvo, the owner. “It’s going to be a first of its kind for sure.”

That’s enough for us, plus the gelato, pizza, and more are incredible.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ship&AnchorPub (@shipandanchorpub)

This bar might be the most iconic spot on the strip and has one of the best patios on 17th Avenue.

Address: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [ LR ] The Living Room (@livingroomyyc)

Home of the shaft and home to a great patio.

This large space has covered tables, booths, fireplaces and more in a courtyard-style area you can’t miss.

Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffeeyyc)

It is patio season, but it’s also iced coffee season. This cafe has great coffee, and it is a perfect pick-me-up spot if you’re in the area.

Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗷᒪᗩᑎᑕO TᗴᑫᑌIᒪᗩ ᗷᗩᖇ YYC (@blancoyyc)

Blanco Catina has got it all — Mexican food, a lively atmosphere, and even a tequila bar. According to their website, a visit to this colourful patio is “as much fun as your trip to Mexico.”

Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buon Giorno (@buongiornoyyc)

Buon Giorno provides an authentic Italian experience on their cozy patio, from the cuisine to the décor to the hospitality.

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Cricket Club (@calcuttacricket)

Calcutta Cricket Club offers popular Indian dishes and cocktails in a lively atmosphere. Their patio will catch your eye with its bright colours and unique decor.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceilis Calgary DT (@ceiliscalgarydt)

Ceili’s patio is spacious and a lively place to grab a drink with friends. They offer comfort food like burgers, tacos and pizza to accompany a cold beer.

Address: 933-A 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Lanai, above Chakalaka, is a tapas restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by international dishes. Join them on the gorgeous rooftop and extended street patio, where you can enjoy the sunshine.

Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comery Block Barbecue (@comeryblock)

If you’re in the mood for BBQ, head to the Comery Block Barbecue patio. They are a Tennessee-inspired BBQ and bourbon joint. Their meats are smoked between 10 and 14 hours each morning and they offer around 150 whiskeys.

Address: 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National on 17th (@ntnl17)

Want to grab a beer with some friends? National on 17th is in a great location and has a huge patio.

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHILOSAFY COFFEE (@philosafy)

This cafe has a patio that’s both spacious and stylish. They offer freshly ground coffee and tons of delicious pastries.

Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNA Pizza + Wine (@unacalgary)

Nothing is better than an oven-based pizza, wine and patio season. Head to Una Pizza + Wine for a great time and mouthwatering pizza.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Lulu’s is a chef-driven bar in the heart of 17th Avenue. Their patio is tiki-themed and Instagrammable.

Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Bar & Restaurant (@collegebarmission)

College Bar is a fun establishment for watching sports, people watching and drinking before heading to the Stampede grounds. It’s easy to do with one of the best and most extensive outdoor patios in Mission.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Añejo Restaurant (@anejorestaurant)

Tacos and margaritas are the names of the game at this spot on 4th. Of course, there are plenty of other things to try, but the fantastic tacos and over 10 margarita flavours make this one of the most fun places to grab a drink.

Address: 2116 4th Street SW #2, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardinale (@cardinaleyyc)

This low-key Italian spot is the best way to unwind from the craziness of Stampede while remaining just a few steps away.

This authentic Italian restaurant is one of the best spots for pasta in YYC, so don’t forget to make your reservations. This place will be extremely popular.

Address: 401 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

A1 Cafe just got an updated menu and room, so it’s worth checking out. Just a couple of blocks from the grounds, the backdoor patio here is an escape from the city entirely.

Whether you hate the Stampede, or love it and just need a break, this is a fantastic place to visit.

Address: 1213 1 Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ten Foot Henry (@tenfoothenry)

One of the most popular restaurants in Calgary, this (mostly) vegetarian spot has a trendy street-side patio with an energetic vibe. Order a few shareable dishes before heading out on the town.

This is one of the best patios near the Stampede grounds.

Address: 1209 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏆 Home & Away 🏆 (@homeandawayyyc)

With one of the best pub food menus in Calgary AND one of the most fun places to go at night, this sports bar/nightclub hybrid is the perfect place to go before or after hitting the Calgary Stampede with one of the best patios near the grounds.

Address: 1331-17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram