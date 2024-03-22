New Calgary restaurants: Hottest new places to eat and drink

There have been tons of impressive new eateries opening their doors in Calgary over the last few weeks, which is amazing news for foodies.

But if you’re looking to narrow down your ever-growing list of new restaurant launches to check out, we’ve whittled it down to some of the hottest tickets in the city.

Here are some of the best new restaurants in Calgary that you’ll want to check out ASAP.

Calgary Momo House has been an institution in the city for years, but now, it’s finally opened a second location in the Northwest. With its authentic Himalayan cuisine and celebrity fans (including the one and only Guy Fieri), it’s a must-visit. Get the Timur momos and the Himalayan Butter Chicken.

Address: 410 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

Fans of Korean street food will want to check out this newly opened spot on 17th Avenue. As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in cupbop, loaded with rice, veggies and proteins. They also have 14 different sauces, with savoury, sweet and plenty of spicy options to fully customize your meal. K Cupbop also serves Korean-style corndogs, dumplings and tteokbokki.

Address: 1439 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Calgary has just got its first Japanese Hand Roll Bar. Raw Hand Roll Bar has just opened in the East Village, and in this cozy spot, you can sit and watch as your sushi is hand-rolled right in front of you. Rolls can be ordered on their own or as part of a combo.

Address: 150A – 615 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

An An Kitchen & Bar offers dozens of classic and fusion Vietnamese dishes all within the coziest of restaurant environments. With a drool-worthy menu featuring its signature beef pho, a trio of miniature banh mi, parmesan prawn tempura and wagyu beef carpaccio, it’s well worth a visit.

Address: 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

