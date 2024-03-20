Summit House has just opened at Calgary International Airport

Summit House, a new craft beer experience and restaurant, has just opened at Calgary International Airport.

The new spot is located near the airport’s B gates and aims to offer an “authentic taste of Calgary.” It was brought to life by global restaurateur HMSHost in partnership with local brewery Banded Peak.

Travellers passing through YYC will be able to enjoy some of Banded Peak’s most celebrated beers on tap, including Microburst Hazy IPA, Mount Crushmore Pilsner, and Summit Seeker Amber IPA.

As well as locally brewed beer, the full bar will offer wine, cocktails, and spirits.

Summit House will also offer an all-day menu of dishes that have been specifically crafted to compliment the beers, such as pork dry ribs, chilli garlic chicken lettuce wraps, burgers, and salmon bowls.

“Summit House is an exciting new concept inspired by local Calgary entrepreneurs that will offer guests a casual yet elevated taphouse environment,” said Chris Niergarth, general manager of commercial and retail development at The Calgary Airport Authority.

“Introducing options like this underscores our commitment to provide guests with excellent dining experiences that reflect local businesses. We’re proud to bring Summit House to YYC in partnership with HMSHost and look forward to future success together.”

Summit House will be open seven days a week from 4:30 am to 11:30 pm, so if you’re travelling through YYC anytime soon, you’ll be able to stop by the brand-new spot.

Summit House

Address: Calgary International Airport – 2000 Airport Road NE, Calgary