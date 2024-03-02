Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in March

Calgary seems to have a never-ending supply of new restaurants in the pipeline these days, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Sometimes, though, it’s hard to keep track of all the new launches coming our way… and that’s where we come in.

If you’re curious about what new restaurants are heading to Cowtown in the next month, here are some of the places to check out.

Revival Brewcade closed down earlier this year, leaving a pinball-shaped hole in our hearts — but not for much longer.

The space has now been transformed into Burn Block Social Club, and despite the new branding, there’s still beer and pinball, but also an expanded drinks menu and a more refined food offering.

The spot officially opens on March 1.

Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Pierogi aficionados will want to make a pit stop at the first Calgart location of Loaded Pierogi, The store on Macleod Trail opens on March 2, where diners will be able to get their hands on dozens of pierogi based treats.

With toppings including BBQ Philly Cheesesteak, Buffalo Chicken, and Cauliflower Bang Bang, there’ll be something for everyone.

Address: 7516 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

This Ontario-based breakfast spot serves up some of the fluffiest egg sandwiches around and it’s first Calgary location is set to open its doors later this month.

The sandwiches are served on Japanese milk bread with a variety of fillings, including bacon and cheese, cream cheese corn, and chipotle lobster.

The spot is slated to open on March 20, so stay tuned!

Address: 140 11th Avenue SW Unit 1, Calgary

US export Firehouse Subs hosts its grand opening at its first Calgary location in Cornerstone on March 2.

The chain offers hot specialty subs packed with steamed meat and cheeses and loaded with veg. From the “sub that started it all” aka the Hook and Ladder, to pepperoni pizza meatball, these handhelds are not to be missed out on.

Address: #910 1155 Cornerstone Boulevard NE, Calgary

