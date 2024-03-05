An An Kitchen & Bar is now open in Calgary

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Charlie Hart
Mar 5 2024, 10:24 pm
There have been plenty of exciting restaurant openings in Calgary in recent weeks, and now, a new spot offering a twist of Vietnamese cuisine has just opened.

An An Kitchen & Bar is a brand-new Vietnamese spot that has opened on 7th Street SW, right in the heart of the Beltline.

Taking over the location previously owned by Vegan Street and, most recently, Ruby and the Beast, An An offers a luxurious experience with both classic and fusion Vietnamese dishes.

On the menu, there are dishes that you’d expect to see, such as An An’s signature beef pho featuring beef broth packed with wagyu beef, brisket, beef balls, and beef rib, an adorable trio of miniature banh mi, and oven-baked salmon salad rolls.

However, the restaurant has dishes that take a more European twist, including items such as Parmesan Prawn Tempura and Wagyu Beef Carpaccio.

So if you’re looking to check out some Vietnamese dishes that are both familiar and new, be sure to check out An An Kitchen & Bar.

An An Kitchen & Bar

Address: 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram 

