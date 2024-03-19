5 fantastic kid-friendly restaurants in Calgary

Spring break is just around the corner, and while getting out and about is always the name of the game, it can be hard to find restaurants where your kids will actually want to eat.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you as these Calgary restaurants have the very best kid-friendly offerings. From drool-worthy food to in-house entertainment, here are some of the best kid-friendly restaurants to visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Star Diner (@bluestar_yyc)

Blue Star Diner is the perfect spot to take the whole family for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The cozy Bridgeland spot is open seven days a week and offers a kids’ menu that includes breakfast, mac & cheese, chicken fingers, and burgers. The adult’s menu is just as delicious, with dozens of options like burgers, soups, salads, steak frites, fish and chips and more.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National on 10th (@ntnlcalgary)

While National on 10th doesn’t have a specific kids menu, its bar food is bound to be a hit, with pizza, tater tots, sliders, and more to enjoy. Kids are welcome to visit before 9 pm, and the newly renovated space also now has tons of arcade games and bowling to keep kids entertained.

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petit Chef (@le.petitchef)

While it’s certainly on the fancier side, Le Petit Chef is bound to be a hit with any kids. As you dine, you’ll be able to witness the world’s tiniest culinary maestro battle sea monsters and more while he prepares an epic feast. The four-course kid’s menu comes complete with a Caesar Salad, Butternut Squash Soup, Chicken Fingers and Ice Cream.

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4th Spot Kitchen (@4thspotkitchenbar)

This Mount Pleasant spot offers plenty of delicious casual fare that’s perfect for both adults and kids alike. With a kid’s menu of favourites such as spaghetti and meatballs, pizza, and chicken tenders, it’s safe to say no one will go hungry. As an added bonus, kids also eat free on Sundays with the purchase of an adult’s meal so you can save some cash too.

Address: 2620 4th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diner Deluxe ™ | Locally Owned (@dinerdeluxe)

With outposts in Mahogany, Bridgeland and Marda Loop, Diner Deluxe has plenty of breakfast and lunchtime options for kids. From French toast to breakfast sandwiches and cereal, it’s the perfect spot for the whole family to get their brunch on.

Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram