FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Korean restaurant K Cupbop has just opened in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Mar 19 2024, 8:51 pm
Korean restaurant K Cupbop has just opened in Calgary

A brand-new spot offering Korean street food has just opened in Calgary: K Cupbop.

This new restaurant launched on Calgary hotspot 17th Avenue, where it is serving up dozens of Korean street food dishes.

The brand currently has two locations in New Brunswick, with the Calgary opening marking its first store in Alberta.

Each cupbop is served with rice, and topped with veggies and your choice of beef, chicken, pork, japchae, and tteokbokki, to name a few.

To spice up your cupbop, K Cupbop offers 14 different savoury, sweet and spicy sauces to fully customize your bowl, including gochujang in six different spice levels, as well as teriyaki, peanut, bibimbop, and more.

As well as cupbop, the restaurant also offers Korean street food favourites such as enormous corn dogs, cheese corn dogs and mandu dumplings.

K Cupbop is open Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

K Cupbop

Address: 1439 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop