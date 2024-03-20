New restaurant concept Bar Gigi is set to open in Calgary

A new small-scale restaurant is set to open in Calgary very soon.

Bar Gigi, a brand-new restaurant concept, will be a cozy new dining spot that will serve up globally inspired dishes.

The restaurant, which is taking over the space previously occupied by fish and chips spot Halibut Hut, will be small but mighty, with just 20 seats.

The concept is being brought to life by D.O.P. alumni Alessandro Chinea, Jaden Kanomata, and Kayla Blomquist.

While a menu has yet to be revealed, expect tasty dishes that take inspiration from around the world.

An official opening date for Bar Gigi hasn’t been confirmed, but the restaurant told Dished that they hope to be open within the next couple of months.

We’ll be keeping our eyes and ears out for updates on the exciting new concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Gigi (@_bargigiyyc)

Bar Gigi

Address: 336 9th Avenue NE, Calgary,

Instagram