Guy Fieri visited one of Calgary's top Vietnamese restaurants

Calgary’s restaurant scene is finally getting the recognition it deserves, with yet another spot being visited by the one and only Guy Fieri.

The legendary TV host was in Cowtown last year, visiting restaurants all over the city to feature on his hit show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

While several have made their onscreen debut, the latest spot to be featured is one that’s famous for its Vietnamese cuisine.

Pure Street Food, the sister restaurant to Pure Kitchen Bar, can be found tucked away in First Street Market, but it offers up some of the most delicious and fresh Vietnamese street food around.

The menu includes dishes such as Hu Tieu Mi Kho Noodles, Char Sui Rice Bowls and Pho, but one of their most famous snacks is its sesame-topped savoury donuts that are stuffed with pork, chicken, beef, or tofu as well as fresh veggies.

As one of Calgary’s best spots for pho, it’s so exciting to see Pure Street Food getting its flowers.

During his visit to YYC, Fieri visited one of Pure Street Food’s First Street Market neighbours too.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

