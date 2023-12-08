Guy Fieri visited one of Calgary's best Indian restaurants

When it comes to iconic names in the food industry, Guy Fieri is certainly one of them.

The Mayor of Flavortown himself was spotted filming in Calgary earlier this year, and it looks as though the city will be getting some screen time tonight.

During his visit to YYC, Fieri hit up some of the best gems for his hit TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, one of them being Saffron Street.

Saffron Street, which is located in First Street Market, is one of YYC’s best spots for Indian food and is set to be featured in tonight’s episode.

The restaurant offers a selection of Indian street food favourites, including Pakoras, Kati Rolls, and Samosa Chaat.

Thali (or larger plates) are also offered with curries such as Butter Chicken, Prawn Vindaloo, and Paneer Makhani. We can’t wait to see the local spot on screen.

While Fieri was in town, he was also spotted at Heaven Restaurant & Bar on 17th Avenue and Salt & Pepper in Bowness.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives airs on the Food Network at 9 pm ET.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

