American restaurateur, TV host, author, and hero Guy Fieri was just spotted in Calgary.

Surrounded by a crew, he was clearly here to film a few of Calgary’s best gems. Could it be for his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives? We hope so.

He was spotted at three different food spots in the city and we can’t wait to see them showcased.

The man, the myth, the legend was seen at the very popular First Street Market, Heaven Restaurant & Bar on 17th Avenue, and Salt & Pepper in Bowness.

He may have gone to others as well, but this is where people spotted him around town. Some people saw him and posted pictures of him, his film crew, the restaurants, and his can’t-miss bright red old-school muscle car.

Located at 1327 1st Street SW, across the street from new/ish and Proof Cocktail Bar, the First Street Market is situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower. There are several outstanding food halls in YYC, but this spot seems like one of the top favourites. The rumour is that Fieri was visiting Saffron Street, one of the best Indian spots in Calgary.

Heaven Restaurant & Bar is a Venezuelan restaurant that still feels very underrated, serving dishes like handcrafted empanadas and roasted chicken quesadillas. Maybe after this, it will feel more appreciated!

Salt & Pepper is a Mexican restaurant that has operated in the city since the ’80s! If you want a tapas experience, this is a great option.

Nick Offerman recently spoke about his time at River Cafe, so YYC really is becoming quite the dining hot spot.

In addition to spiky hair, cool shades, and flamed-out shirts, Guy Fieri is also known for his charitable work within the restaurant industry, so it was great to have him cruise around our city.