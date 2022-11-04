Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2022.

Two restaurants in Calgary made the cut.

Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10 and were the only Alberta restaurants to do so.

There were other prizes given as well, like Canada’s Cocktail of the Year, with several Canadian restaurants also landing spots on the best new takeout list. It’s a high honour, especially with takeout and delivery services more popular than ever.

One popular Calgary food spot managed to make the list: Pure Street Food inside the First Street Market.

Soup, rice, or noodle bowls are a can’t miss here, and with dishes like the Hu Tieu Mi Kho noodle bowl with two kinds of noodles (all-pork dry egg noodle and rice noodle), char siu pork, ground pork, mixed greens, garlic, sate oil, and crispy pork spring rolls, it all seems ideal for taking home.

Every order of that dish also comes with a side of pork rib broth, green onion, and cilantro.

This spot also has the infamous savoury sesame donuts, which feel like one of the coolest items anywhere in the city. These are a Vietnamese-style hollow donut, hand rolled and fried to order, served with Sriracha aioli, cucumber, pickled carrots, and cilantro. We suggest the fire chicken and cheese.

To the many regulars of this hot new spot in the heart of YYC, it makes perfect sense it landed on Air Canada’s Best New Takeout list.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

For the best new restaurants list, aside from the two Calgary places, five spots went to Ontario restaurants, while two were in Quebec, and one was in BC.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, were up for consideration.