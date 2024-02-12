Acme Pizza reveals move to Tailgunner Brewing Company

One of Calgary’s best pizza joints, Acme Pizza Co., has revealed it will be moving to a new home very soon.

The pizza spot has been a staple at Two House Brewing Company since 2022, but it announced on Instagram that it would be moving after the brewery decided to go in a different direction with its food program.

“We love Sunalta and its wonderful inhabitants — it feels like home. With that in mind, we are thrilled to have some very exciting news to share in the days to come regarding a future Sunalta location for Acme Pizza Co.,” the post read.

It’s good news for residents of Sunalta as the pizzeria has now shared that it will officially be moving just a couple of blocks away to Tailgunner Brewing Company.

Diners at Tailgunner will be able to try out Acme Pizza’s range of classic and contemporary pizzas, including pepperoni and margarita, as well as burrata and Alfredo.

While an opening date for the new outpost has yet to be revealed, Calgarians will still be able to indulge in their favourite Acme pies as it opened a new location for takeout earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACME PIZZA Co. (@acmepizza)

Address: Tailgunner Brewing Co –1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram