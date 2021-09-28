Best pho in Calgary you need to try at least once
Looking for the best pho in Calgary? Look no pho-ther.
When it comes to well-seasoned, warming, liquid eats, nothing says comfort like a piping hot bowl of pho. The Vietnamese noodle soup dish is comprised of broth, silky rice noodles, a handful of herbs and vegetables, and thinly sliced meat.
Fragrant, steaming, and loaded with tender meat and soft-textured noodles, here’s our list of where to find delicious, slurp-worthy pho in Calgary.
Rice for King
Whether you’re craving your favourite dish or in the mood to trying something new, Rice for King will have something that’s sure to satisfy. From tasty pho and other soups to vermicelli, subs, appetizers, and salads, RFK’s wide selection of items makes for a new experience every time!
Address: 9184 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-253-8387
Address: #220 11135 14th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 587-755-8382
Address: #113 30 Market Boulevard SW, Airdrie
Phone: 587-775-6859
Address: 8180 11th Street SE, Calgary
Phone:403-259-3883
Hà Tiên
This unassuming neighbourhood staple serves up some truly incredible Vietnamese dishes. Hà Tiên uses fresh ingredients to bring out the flavour in all of their foods, including their pho, which you can get with brisket, tripe, and seafood, along with the usual chicken and beef options.
Address: #10 11225 30th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1515
Bow River Restaurant
Bow River Restaurant dishes out huge, steaming hot portions of pho and other delicious creations. Enjoy a bowl in their modern dining room, or order a meal for pick-up or delivery.
Address: #102 8408 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-259-6099
Tamarind Vietnamese Grill & Noodle House
Tamarind’s dishes originate from many generations of secret family recipes, hard working restauranteurs, and foodies, and they’ve now opted to focus their menu on vegan Vietnamese food. Try a bowl of Tamarind’s pho ASAP, crafted with their own house-made tofu and noodles free of preservatives and GMO products.
Address: 908 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-6644
Van Son
The family behind Van Son is made up of over 50 cousins who own a number of Vietnamese restaurants in Calgary and the surrounding area, as well as in Saskatoon, so you know there’s a lot of experience and love in their meals.
Address: #308 16th Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-276-9990
Address: #307 100 Marina Drive, Chestermere
Phone: 403-248-8311
Pho Huong Viet
Pho Huong’s huge menu is sure to have something for everyone, but we recommend their Medium-Rare Steak and Triple Noodle Soup or Special Sate Beef Noodle Soup if you’re in the mood for some comforting pho.
Address: 3855 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-686-3799
Nho Saigon
This Marda Loop staple is perfect for a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day (or any day, really). Nho Saigon’s pho options include shrimp and crab meat, medium-rare beef, tiger prawns, beef balls, chicken, and more.
Address: 2111 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-246-1388
Pho Dau Bo Restaurant
Pho Sate Ga Hoac Bo Hoac Do Bien is this spot’s famous dish. The broth is cooked for 16 hours and can be ordered with chicken, beef, or seafood and can also be paired with the eatery’s regular beef broth or spicy sate broth.
Address: #110 4909 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-272-5160
LeLa Vietnamese
Known for its epic pho (and even more epic pho challenges), LeLa is hard to beat when it comes to a piping hot bowl of noodles in Calgary.
Address: Bay #4, 6624 Centre Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-255-5665
Pho Thanh Vietnamese Noodle House
A cozy spot to stop into and grab a quality bowl of soup, Pho Thanh has been a local favourite for a while.
Address: 6630 4th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-295-0563
Pho 26 Restaurant
Pho 26 uses 26 ingredients to make its soup (starting with water, beef, bone, salt, pepper, and sugar) so you know it’s got to be good.
Address: 4019 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-2636
Pho Hoan Pasteur
This Edmonton-based pho chain has four Calgary locations where you can head to get a killer bowl of soup, including Mahogany Plaza, Royal Oak, Sage Hill, and Quarry Park.
Address: #160 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-8663
Address: #8108 8650 112 Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-2188
Address: #917 163 Quarry Park Boulevard SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-0868
Address: #130 74 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-619-0224
Pho Anh Huyen Vietnamese Noodle House
This neighbourhood spot is known for pho and spring rolls, so it’s never a bad idea to stop in here when you’re craving those items.
Address: 1403 Centre Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-276-3636
Pho Hoai Vietnamese Noodle House
This pho spot is popular with locals and has a ton of return customers. One taste of their quality pho and it’s not hard to see why.
Address: Bay #16, 132 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-264-8174
With files from Hanna McLean