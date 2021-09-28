FoodRestaurants & BarsBest of

Best pho in Calgary you need to try at least once

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Sep 28 2021, 11:54 am
Best pho in Calgary you need to try at least once
Nungning20/Shutterstock

Looking for the best pho in Calgary? Look no pho-ther.

When it comes to well-seasoned, warming, liquid eats, nothing says comfort like a piping hot bowl of pho. The Vietnamese noodle soup dish is comprised of broth, silky rice noodles, a handful of herbs and vegetables, and thinly sliced meat.

Fragrant, steaming, and loaded with tender meat and soft-textured noodles, here’s our list of where to find delicious, slurp-worthy pho in Calgary.

Rice for King

Whether you’re craving your favourite dish or in the mood to trying something new, Rice for King will have something that’s sure to satisfy. From tasty pho and other soups to vermicelli, subs, appetizers, and salads, RFK’s wide selection of items makes for a new experience every time!

Address: 9184 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-253-8387

Address: #220 11135 14th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 587-755-8382

Address: #113 30 Market Boulevard SW, Airdrie
Phone: 587-775-6859

Address: 8180 11th Street SE, Calgary
Phone:403-259-3883

Facebook | Instagram

Hà Tiên

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cari Del 👣🇨🇦 (@cariwanders)

This unassuming neighbourhood staple serves up some truly incredible Vietnamese dishes. Hà Tiên uses fresh ingredients to bring out the flavour in all of their foods, including their pho, which you can get with brisket, tripe, and seafood, along with the usual chicken and beef options.

Address: #10 11225 30th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1515

Facebook

Bow River Restaurant

Bow River Restaurant dishes out huge, steaming hot portions of pho and other delicious creations. Enjoy a bowl in their modern dining room, or order a meal for pick-up or delivery.

Address: #102 8408 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-259-6099

Tamarind Vietnamese Grill & Noodle House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheap Lazy Vegan (@cheaplazyvegan)

Tamarind’s dishes originate from many generations of secret family recipes, hard working restauranteurs, and foodies, and they’ve now opted to focus their menu on vegan Vietnamese food. Try a bowl of Tamarind’s pho ASAP, crafted with their own house-made tofu and noodles free of preservatives and GMO products.

Address: 908 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-6644

Van Son

The family behind Van Son is made up of over 50 cousins who own a number of Vietnamese restaurants in Calgary and the surrounding area, as well as in Saskatoon, so you know there’s a lot of experience and love in their meals.

Address: #308 16th Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-276-9990

Address: #307 100 Marina Drive, Chestermere
Phone: 403-248-8311

Facebook

Pho Huong Viet

Pho Huong’s huge menu is sure to have something for everyone, but we recommend their Medium-Rare Steak and Triple Noodle Soup or Special Sate Beef Noodle Soup if you’re in the mood for some comforting pho.

Address: 3855 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-686-3799

Nho Saigon

This Marda Loop staple is perfect for a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day (or any day, really). Nho Saigon’s pho options include shrimp and crab meat, medium-rare beef, tiger prawns, beef balls, chicken, and more.

Address: 2111 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-246-1388

Pho Dau Bo Restaurant

Pho Sate Ga Hoac Bo Hoac Do Bien is this spot’s famous dish. The broth is cooked for 16 hours and can be ordered with chicken, beef, or seafood and can also be paired with the eatery’s regular beef broth or spicy sate broth.

Address: #110 4909 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-272-5160

Facebook | Instagram

LeLa Vietnamese

Known for its epic pho (and even more epic pho challenges), LeLa is hard to beat when it comes to a piping hot bowl of noodles in Calgary.

Address: Bay #4, 6624 Centre Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-255-5665

Facebook | Instagram

Pho Thanh Vietnamese Noodle House

A cozy spot to stop into and grab a quality bowl of soup, Pho Thanh has been a local favourite for a while.

Address: 6630 4th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-295-0563

Facebook

Pho 26 Restaurant

Pho 26 uses 26 ingredients to make its soup (starting with water, beef, bone, salt, pepper, and sugar) so you know it’s got to be good.

Address: 4019 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-2636

Facebook | Instagram

Pho Hoan Pasteur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pho Hoan Pasteur (@phohoanpasteur)

This Edmonton-based pho chain has four Calgary locations where you can head to get a killer bowl of soup, including Mahogany Plaza, Royal Oak, Sage Hill, and Quarry Park.

Address: #160 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-8663

Address: #8108 8650 112 Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-2188

Address: #917 163 Quarry Park Boulevard SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-0868

Address: #130 74 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-619-0224

Facebook | Instagram

Pho Anh Huyen Vietnamese Noodle House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ybnormal (@ybnormalwong)

This neighbourhood spot is known for pho and spring rolls, so it’s never a bad idea to stop in here when you’re craving those items.

Address: 1403 Centre Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-276-3636

Facebook

Pho Hoai Vietnamese Noodle House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patricia (@miss_foodie)

This pho spot is popular with locals and has a ton of return customers. One taste of their quality pho and it’s not hard to see why.

Address: Bay #16, 132 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-264-8174

Facebook

With files from Hanna McLean

Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT