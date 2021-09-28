Looking for the best pho in Calgary? Look no pho-ther.

When it comes to well-seasoned, warming, liquid eats, nothing says comfort like a piping hot bowl of pho. The Vietnamese noodle soup dish is comprised of broth, silky rice noodles, a handful of herbs and vegetables, and thinly sliced meat.

Fragrant, steaming, and loaded with tender meat and soft-textured noodles, here’s our list of where to find delicious, slurp-worthy pho in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rice For King Macleod Trail (@rfkmacleod)

Whether you’re craving your favourite dish or in the mood to trying something new, Rice for King will have something that’s sure to satisfy. From tasty pho and other soups to vermicelli, subs, appetizers, and salads, RFK’s wide selection of items makes for a new experience every time!

Address: 9184 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-253-8387

Address: #220 11135 14th Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 587-755-8382

Address: #113 30 Market Boulevard SW, Airdrie

Phone: 587-775-6859

Address: 8180 11th Street SE, Calgary

Phone:403-259-3883

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cari Del 👣🇨🇦 (@cariwanders)

This unassuming neighbourhood staple serves up some truly incredible Vietnamese dishes. Hà Tiên uses fresh ingredients to bring out the flavour in all of their foods, including their pho, which you can get with brisket, tripe, and seafood, along with the usual chicken and beef options.

Address: #10 11225 30th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1515

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 달스토랑 :restaurant dAL: (@soodal2e)

Bow River Restaurant dishes out huge, steaming hot portions of pho and other delicious creations. Enjoy a bowl in their modern dining room, or order a meal for pick-up or delivery.

Address: #102 8408 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-259-6099

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheap Lazy Vegan (@cheaplazyvegan)

Tamarind’s dishes originate from many generations of secret family recipes, hard working restauranteurs, and foodies, and they’ve now opted to focus their menu on vegan Vietnamese food. Try a bowl of Tamarind’s pho ASAP, crafted with their own house-made tofu and noodles free of preservatives and GMO products.

Address: 908 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-6644

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liyan (el) | Toronto (@foodelventures)

The family behind Van Son is made up of over 50 cousins who own a number of Vietnamese restaurants in Calgary and the surrounding area, as well as in Saskatoon, so you know there’s a lot of experience and love in their meals.

Address: #308 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-276-9990

Address: #307 100 Marina Drive, Chestermere

Phone: 403-248-8311

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｌｅｅｓｈａ 💫 (@liveunleeshed)

Pho Huong’s huge menu is sure to have something for everyone, but we recommend their Medium-Rare Steak and Triple Noodle Soup or Special Sate Beef Noodle Soup if you’re in the mood for some comforting pho.

Address: 3855 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-686-3799

Nho Saigon

This Marda Loop staple is perfect for a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day (or any day, really). Nho Saigon’s pho options include shrimp and crab meat, medium-rare beef, tiger prawns, beef balls, chicken, and more.

Address: 2111 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-246-1388

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vietnamese Kitchen 🍜 YYC (@phodaubo)

Pho Sate Ga Hoac Bo Hoac Do Bien is this spot’s famous dish. The broth is cooked for 16 hours and can be ordered with chicken, beef, or seafood and can also be paired with the eatery’s regular beef broth or spicy sate broth.

Address: #110 4909 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-272-5160

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vietnamese Kitchen 🍜 (@pholelavietnamese)

Known for its epic pho (and even more epic pho challenges), LeLa is hard to beat when it comes to a piping hot bowl of noodles in Calgary.

Address: Bay #4, 6624 Centre Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-255-5665

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Fernando 🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@ajfernando)

A cozy spot to stop into and grab a quality bowl of soup, Pho Thanh has been a local favourite for a while.

Address: 6630 4th Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-295-0563

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho 26 Vietnamese Noodle House (@pho26yyc)

Pho 26 uses 26 ingredients to make its soup (starting with water, beef, bone, salt, pepper, and sugar) so you know it’s got to be good.

Address: 4019 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-2636

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Hoan Pasteur (@phohoanpasteur)

This Edmonton-based pho chain has four Calgary locations where you can head to get a killer bowl of soup, including Mahogany Plaza, Royal Oak, Sage Hill, and Quarry Park.

Address: #160 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-8663

Address: #8108 8650 112 Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-2188

Address: #917 163 Quarry Park Boulevard SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-0868

Address: #130 74 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-619-0224

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ybnormal (@ybnormalwong)

This neighbourhood spot is known for pho and spring rolls, so it’s never a bad idea to stop in here when you’re craving those items.

Address: 1403 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-276-3636

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia (@miss_foodie)

This pho spot is popular with locals and has a ton of return customers. One taste of their quality pho and it’s not hard to see why.

Address: Bay #16, 132 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-8174

Facebook

With files from Hanna McLean