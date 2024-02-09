Le Petit Chef dining experience opens its doors in Calgary

If you’re looking for a fun and family-friendly dining experience in Calgary, Le Petit Chef has just arrived and it’s well worth a visit.

Le Petit Chef is a unique immersive dining experience that has been brought to cities all over the world, and it has finally landed in Alberta for the first time.

The world’s tiniest chef has taken up residence in Calgary’s The Dorian Hotel, and Dished went to check out the miniature culinary maestro in action.

Unlike your average restaurant visit, Le Petit Chef has a strict showtime, so you’ll need to show up around 30 minutes before your reservation for the best experience, giving you time to get seated and settled with a drink before the show.

Believe us, you won’t want to miss any of the magic. With each of the four courses, you will get to see Le Petit Chef hard at work.

While he may be tiny in stature at just 6 cm tall, he more than makes up for it in culinary prowess, preparing each dish to perfection right in front of your very eyes.

But it’s not without its challenges, as the chef has to battle sea monsters, bumble bees, and more. The whole experience is just as fun for adults as it is for kids.

State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

Meanwhile, The Dorian’s expert culinary team is hard at work putting together real-life versions of each dish for you to enjoy throughout the experience.

On the menu was a Caprese salad di burrata, seafood bisque, Alberta AAA beef striploin, and crème brûlée, with vegetarian and kids menus available.

The whole experience is far from gimmicky, as each course was delicious, flavourful, and beautifully presented.

If you’re a wine enthusiast, there are also two different tiers of wine pairings available for an additional cost.

Whether you have a special occasion coming up or you’re just looking to treat yourself to a fancy four-course meal and a show, Le Petit Chef is an incredibly fun — and unique — way to dine out.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Instagram