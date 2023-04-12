Chasing Summer just dropped its lineup and its FULL of hitmakers

One of the biggest festivals of the summer has announced its line up and Chasing Summer is bringing some big names to Calgary.

The EDM event will be celebrating its 10th year with two days at the Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds on August 5 and August 6.

The first day will be headlined by Tiësto, who returns to the event after headlining the very first Chasing Summer. Tiësto has spent a lot of time at the top of the charts with his hit “10:35” with Calgary superstar Tate McRae.

Grammy winner Zedd will host the second day of Alberta’s largest EDM event. The two-day outdoor festival brings in 30,000 people every year and is expecting similar numbers this year with a loaded lineup. And there are more announcements still to come!

The 18+ event will have three stages, where EDM fans will experience wild lights, sound, and pyro, while enjoying one of the nicest views of the city.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 13 at 10 am MST on Chasing Summer’s website. VIP packages will include priority entry into the festival, access to an exclusive viewing area, private indoor restrooms, and upgraded beverage options.

Chasing Summer 2023

Where: Max Bell Centre Festival Fairgrounds — 1001 Barlow Trail SW

When: August 5 and August 6

Tickets: On sale Thursday, April 13 on Chasing Summer’s website