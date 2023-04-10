Two Stampede Festivals are hosting hiring fairs this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you want to make some money while enjoying the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” you’re in luck as two Stampede Festivals are hiring.

Cowboys Music Festival and The Back Alley Events Tent are going to be hosting hiring fairs this month as we get ready for the Calgary Stampede this summer.

The Back Alley is holding their hiring fair on April 22 at its nightclub. It will run from 1 pm to 4 pm with all positions open.

They are reminding anyone who is interested to bring a resume and their Proserve.

This is the first year the Back Alley is putting on a Stampede Tent with some big names coming to town with Sean Paul, Our Lady Peace, Bush, and the Headstones already booked.

Cowboys Music Festival is also hosting a hiring fair on April 22. This one will be at Cowboys Dance Hall from 1 pm to 5 pm.

They also want you to bring your resume and Proserve along with a government-issued ID.

Cowboys is warning anyone interested that interviews are not guaranteed one hour after the start, so they highly recommend arriving early.

Cowboys Music Festival has three other hiring fairs as it gears up for another legendary summer.

If you can’t make it on April 22, they also have hiring fairs on Wednesday, May 3, Sunday, May 7, and Saturday, May 13.

This year’s Calgary Stampede is already looking like it will be epic, with these two tents announced along with Pitbull and Alabama booked for the Saddledome and all the other fun that the Calgary Stampede brings to town.