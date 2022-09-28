The restaurant industry in Calgary is promising many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are three popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe&Mi (@cafenmi)

Cafe & Mi, a much-loved cat cafe in Calgary, shut its doors for good on August 31.

This was an adorable spot for cat cuddles and brunch dishes all in one incredible place.

For many, it was a chance to de-stress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy.

As a proud partner of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, all of the cats were also up for adoption.

The kitchen at Cafe & Mi also served breakfast and lunch made entirely in-house, to be enjoyed in a separate room, of course.

Address: #1134 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-375-4611

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veg-In YYC (@veginyyc)

Veg-In YYC was a 100% plant-based bistro and market in Calgary that decided to shut its doors last month.

It’s a sad loss for the city, especially since the team had just relaunched the restaurant in April with an entirely new food menu, beer list, and even different tables and seats.

The team talked about the increased maintenance and repair work the building required that made it almost impossible to function each day.

“Having to close weekly due to water & power outages on a constant basis isn’t an environment where we can cater to our amazing customers,” they stated in an Instagram post.

This spot had been serving YYC for over seven years.

Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bread Culture Artisan Bakery (@breadculture.ca)

This neighbourhood spot for freshly baked bread and quality coffee shared the sudden news of its closing on Instagram.

“Although we started Bread Culture amid the pandemic, we were successful thanks to all our loyal customers,” the bakery stated in an Instagram post.

This was a great place for many looking for naturally leavened bread, pastries, and decadent croissants like the triple cheese or pistachio flan.

Bread Culture closed on September 25.

Address: 1502 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram