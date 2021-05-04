Best tacos in Calgary you need to try at least once

There are so many places in Calgary to get tacos (one of the all-time greats when it comes to dishes, right up there with pizza and burgers).

We made a shortlist that will come in handy when you’re craving a taco…or five.

While there are a ton of awesome spots to head when you’re looking for tacos, these spots below just have that certain something that makes them amazing.

Here’s where to get some of the best tacos in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Añejo Tequila + Tacos (@anejoyyc)

This 4 Street staple is a Calgary favourite for tacos. Anejo has six classic kinds to choose from, including beef barbacoa, pulled pork, crispy fried tilapia, chicken tinga, chorizo crumble, and braised mushrooms.

Address: 2116 4 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-2656

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Native Tongues Taqueria (@nativetonguesyyc)

Native Tongues Taqueria is a joint serving tacos guisado, which basically means braised meats and vegetables wrapped in warm corn tortillas, served with salsa verde, and salsa roja. They also have tacos al carbon, which are larger tacos cooked on their charcoal grill. They have seven different flavours of tacos guisado to choose from with each taco priced at $3.95.

Address: 235 12 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-9444

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗷᒪᗩᑎᑕO TᗴᑫᑌIᒪᗩ ᗷᗩᖇ YYC (@blancoyyc)

Because of its uber-comfortable seating and casual atmosphere, Blanco is the perfect place for taco and margarita-fuelled shenanigans. Choose from beef brisket, ground beef, pulled chicken, and chopped pork fillings served with salsa rojo and drizzled with sour cream and salsa fresca upon request.

Address: 723 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-1854

Address: 1140 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-9602

Address: 8545 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-3796

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHILITOS TABERNA 🍺 (@chilitostaberna)

Chilitos Taberna serves tacos that are $4.25 each and nine different flavours to choose from, including mushroom, pork, beef, chicken, and more. If you’re having taco night with your family, you can grab their $49 taco kit instead that comes with three different fillings, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa, corn chips, onions, cilantro, lime, and 12 corn tortillas.

Address: 1309 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-5528

Address: 510 77 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-5528

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAIKO TACO + CANTEEN 🍺🌮🍗⛳️ (@taikocanteen)

Taiko offers several delicious varieties of Asian fusion tacos. Calgary’s favourite hawker-style Asian taco food truck, Taiko Taco, Zilford’s Fried Chicken, and a mini put spot called Lucky Putt have a brick-and-mortar spot. You can also order for curbside pickup.

Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE

Phone: 403-605-6716

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gringo Street (@gringostcalgary)

Gringo Street offers a whopping 10 kinds of tacos, so you know this is an amazing place to head for this offering. With a killer vibe and atmosphere, it’s no wonder that Gringo Street is always on top of people’s lists.

Address: 524 17 Ave SW unit 101, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-1411

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TACOS MEXICO Memorial (@tacosmexicomemorial)

Tacos Mexico Memorial offers fairly priced, Mexican street-style tacos. They have 20 different taco flavours to choose from, like chipotle beef, asada, chicken fajita, pescado, and so much more. Taco prices range from $6 to $7 per order which comes with two of the same taco flavour.

Address: 3725 Memorial Drive SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-6117

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spicy Amigos Inc. (@spicyamigosyyc)

Spicy Amigos offers tacos for $3.75 per piece. Their tacos are created using soft corn tortilla, a choice for either cilantro or pico de gallo, salsa, crema, onions and your choice of meat. They have nine different meat options to choose from, and if you’re a vegetarian, there are two.

Address: 821 4 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-1484

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Algie (@officialalg)

Golden Cactus Mexican Grill is a family-owned restaurant serving golden tacos made from corn tortillas, your choice of protein, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja. They have different taco flavours to choose from, including shrimp tacos, fish tacos, carne asada, which is a soft, grilled beef.

Address: 5315 17 Ave SE #7, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-3807

Facebook | Instagram

With files from Jory Olcarino.