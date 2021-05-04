Best tacos in Calgary you need to try at least once
There are so many places in Calgary to get tacos (one of the all-time greats when it comes to dishes, right up there with pizza and burgers).
We made a shortlist that will come in handy when you’re craving a taco…or five.
While there are a ton of awesome spots to head when you’re looking for tacos, these spots below just have that certain something that makes them amazing.
Here’s where to get some of the best tacos in Calgary.
AÑEJO Restaurant
This 4 Street staple is a Calgary favourite for tacos. Anejo has six classic kinds to choose from, including beef barbacoa, pulled pork, crispy fried tilapia, chicken tinga, chorizo crumble, and braised mushrooms.
Address: 2116 4 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-2656
Native Tongues
Native Tongues Taqueria is a joint serving tacos guisado, which basically means braised meats and vegetables wrapped in warm corn tortillas, served with salsa verde, and salsa roja. They also have tacos al carbon, which are larger tacos cooked on their charcoal grill. They have seven different flavours of tacos guisado to choose from with each taco priced at $3.95.
Address: 235 12 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-263-9444
Blanco Cantina
Because of its uber-comfortable seating and casual atmosphere, Blanco is the perfect place for taco and margarita-fuelled shenanigans. Choose from beef brisket, ground beef, pulled chicken, and chopped pork fillings served with salsa rojo and drizzled with sour cream and salsa fresca upon request.
Address: 723 17 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-1854
Address: 1140 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-9602
Address: 8545 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-3796
Chilitos Taberna
Chilitos Taberna serves tacos that are $4.25 each and nine different flavours to choose from, including mushroom, pork, beef, chicken, and more. If you’re having taco night with your family, you can grab their $49 taco kit instead that comes with three different fillings, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa, corn chips, onions, cilantro, lime, and 12 corn tortillas.
Address: 1309 17 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-5528
Address: 510 77 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-5528
Taiko Taco & Canteen
Taiko offers several delicious varieties of Asian fusion tacos. Calgary’s favourite hawker-style Asian taco food truck, Taiko Taco, Zilford’s Fried Chicken, and a mini put spot called Lucky Putt have a brick-and-mortar spot. You can also order for curbside pickup.
Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE
Phone: 403-605-6716
Gringo Street
Gringo Street offers a whopping 10 kinds of tacos, so you know this is an amazing place to head for this offering. With a killer vibe and atmosphere, it’s no wonder that Gringo Street is always on top of people’s lists.
Address: 524 17 Ave SW unit 101, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-1411
Tacos Mexico Memorial
Tacos Mexico Memorial offers fairly priced, Mexican street-style tacos. They have 20 different taco flavours to choose from, like chipotle beef, asada, chicken fajita, pescado, and so much more. Taco prices range from $6 to $7 per order which comes with two of the same taco flavour.
Address: 3725 Memorial Drive SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-6117
Spicy Amigos
Spicy Amigos offers tacos for $3.75 per piece. Their tacos are created using soft corn tortilla, a choice for either cilantro or pico de gallo, salsa, crema, onions and your choice of meat. They have nine different meat options to choose from, and if you’re a vegetarian, there are two.
Address: 821 4 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-1484
Golden Cactus Mexican Grill
Golden Cactus Mexican Grill is a family-owned restaurant serving golden tacos made from corn tortillas, your choice of protein, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja. They have different taco flavours to choose from, including shrimp tacos, fish tacos, carne asada, which is a soft, grilled beef.
Address: 5315 17 Ave SE #7, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-3807
With files from Jory Olcarino.