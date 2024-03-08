6 Calgary restaurants where Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys was filmed
If you watched Netflix’s hit show, My Life With The Walter Boys, Calgarians probably spotted plenty of familiar spots and a LOT of restaurants.
The cast of the hit show haven’t been shy about sharing their favourite Calgary food spots they discovered during their time in Alberta, and now, thanks to an interactive map created by Netflix, we also know exactly which restaurants were used during filming.
Whether you’re looking to grab a bite to eat or you just want to check some of the filming locations in preparation for season two, here are some of the restaurants seen in My Life With The Walter Boys in and around Calgary.
Richmond’s Pub
This neighbourhood pub offers drinks, bar foods such as burgers, soups, salads, and handhelds, as well as televised sports, live music, and a huge patio to enjoy in warmer weather.
Address: 3919 Richmond Road SW, Calgary
Bow River Restaurant
This authentic Vietnamese spot offers plenty of dishes, including Satay beef noodle soup, spicy Hue-style beef vermicelli soup, and its Bow River special steamed thin patties.
Address: #102 8408 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary
Bitter Sisters Brewing Co.
Bitter Sisters Brewing Co is a family-run brewery that offers several craft beers on tap that are all brewed in-house and a full kitchen with sharing plates such as fried burrata and tuna tartare nachos and handhelds like Nashville hot chicken and Korean pork schnitzel.
Address: 510 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Wainwright Hotel at Heritage Park
The original Wainwright Hotel was built in 1908 before being destroyed in a fire in 1929. However, the replica of the hotel can be found inside Heritage Park, a huge living history park. The hotel’s dining room is open daily for lunch as well as hosting weekend brunches.
Address: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Tequila & Tacos
This taqueria offers traditional Mexican cuisine, including queso fundido, carne asada, enchiladas, and, of course, plenty of tacos.
Address: 800 Yankee Valley Boulevard #501, Airdrie
Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes
This US chain, originating from Maryland, offers signature burgers, fries, a variety of milkshakes and funnel cake fries from locations all over Alberta.
Address: 1301 8th Street SW Unit #1, Airdrie