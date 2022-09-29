Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes, a very popular burger chain inspired by the summer vibes of the world-famous Ocean City Boardwalk, just opened a new location in Edmonton.

There are already three locations in YEG, and this newly opened joint can be found at 2578 Guardian Road NW. YEG has some amazing burger spots, and this is definitely one of them.

Naturally, this old-school fast food-style spot is known for serving fresh-made burgers, creamy Canadian dairy shakes, and hand-cut fries.

From the Boardwalk Classic to the Hawaiian topped with lettuce, tomatoes, teriyaki grilled pineapple, cheddar, and mayo, there are six different burgers on the menu here. There are also several options for chicken, fish, and veggie burgers.

The fries are what put this place on the map, and it’s easy to see why. Go for the famous Boardwalk Fries, or try a unique creation like chipotle bacon, chili cheese, or bacon cheddar ranch, to name a few.

And yes, there are fan favourites like sweet potato fries and the classic poutine.

For the full Boardwalk experience, grab one of the creamy milkshakes, too.

Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes

Address: 2578 Guardian Road NW, Calgary

