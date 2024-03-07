Japanese restaurant Buta Katsu is now open in Calgary

Buta Katsu, a brand-new spot for Japanese katsu, has opened in Calgary.

The restaurant, which opened in Calgary’s northwest, serves up katsu, rice bowls, and noodles.

The cozy spot offers a variety of fresh and crispy katsu dishes, such as cutlets of pork loin, chicken or mozzarella wrapped in pork loin, which are breaded and deep-fried with tonkatsu sauce to dip into.

Katsu dishes are all served with miso soup and unlimited rice and cabbage salad when dining in.

Diners can also get katsu curry, katsu don served on rice with a homemade Korean-style sauce topped with a fried egg and jjol-myeon, Korean chewy noodles in a sweet and spicy sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butakatsuyyc (@butakatsuyyc)

Address: #122 15 Royal Vista Place NW, Calgary

Instagram