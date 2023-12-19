Alberta-shot "My Life with the Walter Boys" renewed for second season

A massively popular filmed-in-Alberta Netflix show has just announced it will be returning for a second season.

My Life with the Walter Boys premiered on the streaming platform on December 7 and quickly climbed to #1 on the Global English Top 10 TV list.

Since then, it has amassed over 20 million views on Netflix, reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries. It has also taken social media by storm, with the hashtag getting over 800 million views since its debut.

“I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters,” says Melanie Halsall, the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the series.

There is no word yet on when filming will start, or if it will continue to be shot in Alberta, although there is no reason to believe otherwise.

Netflix posted a video to Instagram of the three main actors reacting to the news of the renewal and fans were quick to share their excitement over the early “Christmas present.”

The cast has also been popular in Alberta, especially after sharing their favourite food spots in Calgary. There’s no denying the Alberta film scene has been getting tons of love recently, and we are here for it!