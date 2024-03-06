6 food and drink festivals to look forward to in Calgary this spring

It may still be on the chilly side, but things are about to heat up in Calgary as the season of food festivals kicks off.

With plenty of unique dining experiences and tasting events coming up, spring is bringing us all the delicious eats and sips we need after a long winter.

If you’re looking to get dates in your calendar, here are the best food festivals taking place in Calgary this spring.

Over 85 of Calgary’s best restaurants will participate in this huge dining event, offering prix fixe menus. There will also be collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine-pairing dinners.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

Grape Escape

You’ll be able to test out sips from over 150 vendors, including wine, beer, and spirits, as part of this huge tasting event. With so many beverages around, you may even find some new favourites.

When: March 22 and 23, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary International Beerfest

At this enormous event, beers from hundreds of different breweries will be ready and waiting to be tasted. In addition to plenty of beer, you’ll be able to get your hands on eats from local vendors and check out some live music.

When: May 3 and 4, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: From $19.99 per person; buy tickets here

YYC CaesarFest

The Caesar may be one of Calgary’s culinary claims to fame, and what better way to celebrate the famed cocktail than with a whole festival dedicated to it? Dozens of vendors from across the city will be showcasing their unique spin on the classic sip.

When: May 3 and 4, 2024

Where: The Big Four – Stampede Park, Calgary

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here

This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Calgary and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024