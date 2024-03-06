If you’ve found yourself gawking over some of the incredible scenery in Netflix’s popular new show My Life With the Walter Boys, you might have noticed some familiar spots.

The teen drama was filmed in areas around Alberta, and now, thanks to an interactive map, you can easily identify where some of those spots are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eBOSS Canada (@ebosscanada)

Netflix shared a map full of iconic film spots from some of the streaming service’s most beloved movies and TV series here.

It also confirmed the fact that spotlighting these areas on the big screen can really help bolster global interest.

“Globally, those that watch Canadian content are 2.1x more likely to say it’s their #1 travel destination” reads their website.

My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season which is set to begin filming in June.

The show has been a major success, premiering on December 7 and quickly climbing to #1 on the Global English Top 10 TV list.

Since then, it has amassed over 20 million views on Netflix, reaching the top 10 in 88 countries that same month.