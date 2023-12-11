Netflix stars shouted out a surprising Calgary food spot

It’s always exciting when the Calgary foodie scene gets a shoutout from celebs.

The new Netflix series, My Life with the Walter Boys, was filmed in Calgary and the surrounding areas, and its stars were recently back in town to celebrate the series’ arrival on the streaming platform.

As you’d expect, stars of the show Noah Lalonde, Nikki Rodriguez, and Ashby Gentry were getting quizzed on their knowledge of Calgary and their favourite spots in the city, and one food spot got a surprising shoutout.

In a red-carpet interview with AMP Radio, the trio were asked about their favourite part of filming in Calgary.

Rather than mentioning the proximity to the mountains or sunshine, Gentry went straight for one food spot in particular.

“I think I can speak for all three of us when I say we’re big fans of Cinnaholic of 17th Avenue,” Gentry revealed as Rodriguez nodded in agreement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinnaholic Calgary (@cinnaholic.calgary)

The interviewer also mentioned that the gourmet cinnamon roll shop is a firm favourite for inebriated Calgarians craving a sweet treat.

“As well as members of the My Life With The Walter Boys cast,” Gentry added.

Cinnaholic is known for its enormous range of cinnamon rolls and baked goods. While there are a ton of different flavours, you can also order a fully customized roll with different sauces and toppings.

It’s good to know where some famous faces are headed to get the ultimate sweet treat when visiting YYC.

Address: 1523 5th Street SW, Calgary

