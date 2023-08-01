4 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Calgary sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Thankfully, some of these are only temporary, and luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are four popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

The Allium was known to most vegetarians of Calgary already, but it always felt like a secret spot to most, even though it was located in the heart of the city. It’s sad news to see it shuttered, and its last day was at the end of May.

“We just wanted to let everyone know that Diamond Bakery will be closing on July 2,” the Calgary Chinatown Instagram stated in a recent post.

“After 30 years of serving our community delicious buns and egg tarts, the owner has decided to retire.⁠”

It has been a staple for the Chinatown community, so it’s sad to see the local bakery shutter, especially after such a long time.

It wasn’t too long ago (August 2022) that Grumans closed its 230 11th Avenue SE location because the lease ended and ownership had chosen not to renew.

“We will be closing down our Garrison Curling Club location effective July 1,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

It isn’t all bad news, though.

“Don’t worry, our Britannia location will still be there for all your deli cravings.”

Known for its contemporary Asian cuisine, this spot for inventive dishes and cocktails won several awards during its time, like landing on Canada’s Top 100. It’s sad news to see it leaving after eight years in business.

It’s not all bad news, though. The team recently opened the new Bar Chouette, an exciting French-influenced contemporary wine and cocktail bar in Calgary.

