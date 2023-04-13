10 places to find the best baked goods in Calgary

Looking for the best baked goods in Calgary?

Calgary’s in no shortage of amazing bakeries and treat purveyors, and we’ve done the not-so-hard work at trying many of them out.

Here are some of the best places to treat yourself to top-notch baked goods in Calgary.

Glamorgan Bakery

This family-owned spot is a staple in Calgary, making Dutch specialties like cheese buns, donuts, danishes, bread, cookies, and so much more.

Address: 3919 Richmond Road SW #19, Calgary,

Butter Block YYC

Each croissant is made of 81 luxuriously buttery layers and is then filled (and crowned) with rich flavours like matcha cream, double black sesame, toasted almond, and there’s even a mouthwatering savoury option stuffed with babaganoush with spinach. Look out for the varying featured stuffed croissant flavours like Crispy Crunch offered on Fridays and weekends while supplies last.

Address: The Devenish Building — 908 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

All butter crusts make life all better. Serving up sweet and savoury pies from coconut cream and sour cherry to steak and mushroom and the best spicy Jamaican hand pies, it’ll only take a single visit to make you start scratching in-between crusty bites for more.

Tip: buy at least two spicy Jamaican hand pies for yourself — you can thank us later.

Address: Spruce Cliff — 8 Spruce Centre SW

Address: Kensington — 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Alforno is decked out in baked decadence offering everything from fresh-out-of-oven bread loaves to savoury and sweet scones and mile-high cakes. Among all of the fruity muffins, pain au chocolates, and cinnamon buns, make sure to get your hands on a cream puff. They’re currently filling puffs with hazelnut cream, whipped caramel, raspberry cream, and chocolate.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary

Warning: this is a place where diets go to die. The pain au chocolate sinfully drips with chocolate, the danishes burst with fruit, the brownie is a gooey fudge square, and the crusty mile-long cheese sticks will take your appetite to new lengths.

Address: Kensington — 338 10th Street NW, Calgary

Address: East Village Simmons Building — 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Mari Bakeshop

You can watch as the staff here roll the fluffy roll spongecakes in flavours like cookies and cream, along with strawberry cheesecake and other regularly changing flavours. This spot is also known for its golden French choux pastries packed with sweet fruity and vanilla cream fillings.

Address: 529 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Ready to start your cruffin craze? This croissant-muffin pastry hybrid is made with layers of brioche dough and bound by butter, and it is impressively shaped like a muffin and filled with flavours that change weekly. You can expect to taste flavours like black forest and Nutella almond crunch. They are only available on Fridays and Sundays.

Address: 1007 8th Street SW, Calgary

Famous for his butter blessed viennoiseries, Manuel Latruwe’s pastry flavours come in chocolate and hazelnut crunch along with apricot almond, cinnamon bun, and cherry turnover.

Address: 1333 1st Street SE, Calgary

All the treats might seem too beautiful to bite into, but each bite is eyes-rolling-into-the-back-of-your-head delicious. With over 15 flavours of cookies and doughnuts, along with options like caramel streusel shortbread bars, black and white cheesecake brownies, and maple stout cupcakes, you’ll be ordering up desserts by the dozen just because you crave it.

Address: 536 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Specializing in bread, pastries, sandwiches, and coffee, this exciting new bakehouse just opened in the bustling Beltline community.

For bread, this menu offers sourdough loaves, soft milk bread, fresh ciabatta, and even French-style sprouted country bread.

There are tons of amazing sweet and savoury French pastries, like chocolate croissants, cheese torsade, madeleines, and rotating sweet danishes, to name a few.

Address: 1502 14th Street SW, Calgary

With files from Milena Petrovic

