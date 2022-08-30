The restaurant industry in Calgary has been packed with exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are three popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

The bar shared the sudden news recently, but luckily, it’s not all bad news.

“We will be closing our doors on August 19 to make way for an exciting new venue in downtown Calgary,” the bar posted to Instagram.

When the 17th Avenue location closed, the popular Irish bar thanked many people and promised some sort of move in the near future.

This was one of the many iconic Calgary restaurants that closed that we hope to see again soon, in some form or another.

Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Golden Inn Restaurant, an absolutely iconic Chinese restaurant in Calgary, just closed for good.

Having first opened in 1977, this spot for authentic Chinese dishes is closing after 45 years in service. The last day of operations was on Saturday, August 27.

So what led to this decision to shut the restaurant down after so many years in business?

“As you can imagine, running a restaurant isn’t easy,” Lau told us. “My parents are in their 60s and 70s. We knew this moment would come one day, and we’ve been considering it for a while now.”

“After a lot of deliberation, it just felt like now was the natural time for us to step away, give my parents a well-deserved break, and allow them to find some balance in life as they focus on their next phase in life.”

Address: 107 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

The Blind Beggar Smokehouse, a much-loved BBQ smokehouse restaurant in Calgary, has decided to shut its doors.

This Texas-style spot for mouth-watering meats, live music shows, craft beers, and more has been serving YYC for 16 years.

The restaurant on Calgary’s Macleod Trail recently shared the sudden news in a Facebook post.

“We are coming to you today with some tough news,” started the caption. “To get to the point, we have reached a place where we cannot see a way forward anymore. [COVID-19] was obviously a nightmare and we spent every last penny keeping the doors open.”

“You have been great to us, all of you,” continued the post. “You chose to spend your hard earned money with us and we are eternally grateful.”

Address: 4608 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

