Le Burger Week is back and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2022.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

With over 25+ participating restaurants in Alberta and over 1,000 across Canada, this is the first time ever the foodie-loving event is going vegan, making it Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival.

The goal, besides building awareness and offering tasty feature burgers, is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option. Many of the best burger joints in Alberta will be showcasing their skills.

Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Albertans can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Calgary

Boogie’s Burgers – Pickolas Cage

– Pickolas Cage Big Smoke Burger – The Power Plant

– The Power Plant The Trop – The Trop Mojo

– The Trop Mojo V Burger – Original Burger

– Original Burger iyycburg – Smashed Samosa Burger

– Smashed Samosa Burger Amihan Grill & Bakeshop – The Amihan Burger

Edmonton

The Common – Pinto Gallo Burger

– Pinto Gallo Burger Pink Gorilla – Royale with Cheese

– Royale with Cheese 1st RND – Piazza Burger

– Piazza Burger Speeders – The Spicy Cowboy

– The Spicy Cowboy Cork & Barley – The Brigade Burger

– The Brigade Burger Kinosoo Ridge Restaurant – Canadian Smash Burger

Red Deer

Cilantro and Chive – Chicken Shawarma Burger

Medicine Hat

Wayback Burgers – The Impossible Rodeo Burger

Grande Prairie

JP Grill & Bar – Gamblers Classic

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can! It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated vegetarian or an all-in meat lover, you won’t want to miss this two-week-long burger event.

For a detailed look at each burger, check out the website.