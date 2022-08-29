Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Alberta this year
Le Burger Week is back and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.
The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2022.
Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.
With over 25+ participating restaurants in Alberta and over 1,000 across Canada, this is the first time ever the foodie-loving event is going vegan, making it Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival.
The goal, besides building awareness and offering tasty feature burgers, is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option. Many of the best burger joints in Alberta will be showcasing their skills.
- You might also like:
- Popular BC-based Korean fried chicken chain just opened Calgary's first location
- Popular soup-centric autumn food festival set to return to Calgary soon
- Inside the secret speakeasy cocktail bar and fondue spot opening today in Calgary (VIDEO)
Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.
Albertans can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.
Calgary
- Boogie’s Burgers – Pickolas Cage
- Big Smoke Burger – The Power Plant
- The Trop – The Trop Mojo
- V Burger – Original Burger
- iyycburg – Smashed Samosa Burger
- Amihan Grill & Bakeshop – The Amihan Burger
Edmonton
- The Common – Pinto Gallo Burger
- Pink Gorilla – Royale with Cheese
- 1st RND – Piazza Burger
- Speeders – The Spicy Cowboy
- Cork & Barley – The Brigade Burger
- Kinosoo Ridge Restaurant – Canadian Smash Burger
Red Deer
- Cilantro and Chive – Chicken Shawarma Burger
Medicine Hat
- Wayback Burgers – The Impossible Rodeo Burger
Grande Prairie
- JP Grill & Bar – Gamblers Classic
View this post on Instagram
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can! It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated vegetarian or an all-in meat lover, you won’t want to miss this two-week-long burger event.
For a detailed look at each burger, check out the website.