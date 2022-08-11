Ceilis recently closed its 17th Avenue location, and it looks like another closure is not too far away.

The second and only other location, at 351 4th Avenue SW, is closing this week on Friday, August 19.

The bar shared the sudden news just yesterday. Luckily, it’s not all bad news.

“We will be closing our doors on August 19 to make way for an exciting new venue in downtown Calgary,” the bar posted to Instagram.

When the 17th Avenue location closed, the popular Irish bar thanked many people and promised some sort of move happening in the near future.

“Everyone at Ceilis on 17th would like to thank our customers and most importantly, our regulars, who became part of our family,” the bar stated in an Instagram post.

“We know many memories have been made at this location so we hope to see your smiling faces at our other locations — Ceilis on 4th Avenue and The Rooftop sometime soon.”

The team stated that the restaurant would be moving somewhere else and that they don’t know where to yet.

“So this is not a goodbye, this is just a see you somewhere else soon,” read the post.

It now looks like the team behind The Rooftop has something else exciting in the works, so stay tuned for any announcements on that.

There are just a few more days for anyone still hoping to check out the much-loved bar before it turns into something new.

