KFC Canada launching CHEAP Twosdays $2 deal in Calgary tomorrow
Aug 29 2022, 7:17 pm
KFC Canada is launching a cheap deal in Calgary tomorrow for a limited time only.
The deal is a throwback to simpler times and lower prices, offering Calgarians two pieces of original recipe chicken or tenders for $2 only on Tuesdays, starting August 30.
This deal begins tomorrow Tuesday, August 30 and is available in Calgary every Tuesday for a limited time.
To get your hands on this incredibly tasty deal for only $2, just head to a KFC store in Calgary. Some conditions may apply and it’s available at participating locations only.
Download the KFC app today and get ready for the return of this Toonie Tuesday-like Twosdays $2 deal.
It won’t be around forever.