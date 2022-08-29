FoodCheap EatsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

KFC Canada launching CHEAP Twosdays $2 deal in Calgary tomorrow

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Aug 29 2022, 7:17 pm
KFC Canada launching CHEAP Twosdays $2 deal in Calgary tomorrow
@kfc_canada/Instagram

KFC Canada is launching a cheap deal in Calgary tomorrow for a limited time only.

The deal is a throwback to simpler times and lower prices, offering Calgarians two pieces of original recipe chicken or tenders for $2 only on Tuesdays, starting August 30.

This deal begins tomorrow Tuesday, August 30 and is available in Calgary every Tuesday for a limited time.

To get your hands on this incredibly tasty deal for only $2, just head to a KFC store in Calgary. Some conditions may apply and it’s available at participating locations only.

Download the KFC app today and get ready for the return of this Toonie Tuesday-like Twosdays $2 deal.

It won’t be around forever.

kfc canada

KFC Canada

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.