The Golden Inn Restaurant, an absolutely iconic Chinese restaurant in Calgary, is closing for good at the end of this month.

Having first opened in 1977, this spot for authentic Chinese dishes is closing after 45 years in service. The last day of operations will be Saturday, August 27.

Dished recently spoke to Raymond Lau, co-owner of Golden Inn (with his parents John and Kam), about the decision to shut down the restaurant and the more than four decades of the family’s time serving YYC.

Lau is the oldest of three brothers at this restaurant that’s truly been a family-operated business all these years.

“My parents opened the restaurant in 1977,” Lau told Dished in an email. “Same location and same owners ever since. It’s a truly family-run operation.”

“My parents, uncles and aunts have all worked there for 40+ years. My brothers and I used to work and help out at the restaurant on weekends and during the summer break and holidays,” Lau added.

Calgary’s Chinatown started out as just a couple of buildings back in the 1970s, and it has grown so much since then, the community is incredibly tight.

Many of the business owners know and hang out with each other after work. Those other businesses will miss this place, we will miss it, and the Golden Inn will miss the community right back.