4 Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to this month
Fall is officially here and it looks like some incredible Calgary restaurant openings are as well.
Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars will open their doors, from burger joints to reopening nightclubs. Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean we can’t still look forward to autumn.
There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in September to look forward to.
Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in September.
Iyycburg
Opening sometime in September, the popular concept will be located in the Hillhurst community.
Becoming one of the most popular YYC burger restaurants, this will be the third Calgary location.
Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the near 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.
Address: Hillhurst on 19th St NW, Calgary
Cowboys Calgary
The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. It’s a Calgary institution that we can’t wait to finally have back.
“Cowboys Calgary is comin’ back bigger, better, and more LEGENDARY than ever,” the nightclub posted on Instagram. “We can’t wait to show y’all what we have been up to these last couple years, you will not be disappointed.”
Cowboys will be opening back up on September 2, with parties happening all fall to celebrate.
Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Mari Bakeshop
The popular sweet shop closed over a year ago in order to move into a newer, bigger location. It looks like that time is almost here.
This spot will be reopening soon in the Dominion building in the wonderful Bridgeland community sometime in September. This relocation was originally planned to happen back in spring, but after a few construction setbacks, it was pushed to the fall.
The bakery gets its name from its specialty: “Mari” means “roll” in Korean, and their gorgeous roll cakes are indeed a top draw.
Flavours include what’s in their regular rotation, like raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, and matcha, as well as special flavours, like coffee, pineapple-coconut, and sour cherry-almond, among others.
Address: 78 9th Street NE, Calgary
Primary Colours
Details on this new cafe are still being kept under wraps, but Monogram Coffee is one of the most popular places in the city so this is very exciting news. It’s opening in the fall, and we hope it’s September!
Monogram has one location at 800 49th Avenue SW in Britannia, and Primary Colours is moving into the same community. It might be close by, right next door, or maybe even in the same building. Either way, we can’t wait to visit.
“Do you live for weekend brunch or are you always on the lookout for the best new spot to enjoy dinner?” the new spot captioned in an Instagram post.
It appears this will become a go-to place close to the river for a quick coffee, a sit-down brunch, and even an evening dinner.
Address: Britannia, Calgary