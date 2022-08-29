Fall is officially here and it looks like some incredible Calgary restaurant openings are as well.

Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars will open their doors, from burger joints to reopening nightclubs. Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean we can’t still look forward to autumn.

There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in September to look forward to.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in September.

Opening sometime in September, the popular concept will be located in the Hillhurst community.

Becoming one of the most popular YYC burger restaurants, this will be the third Calgary location.

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the near 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

Address: Hillhurst on 19th St NW, Calgary