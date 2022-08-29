5 Calgary food events happening this week: August 29 to September 4
Fall is officially around the corner, but there are still some extremely cool Calgary food events coming in September.
The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the new season looks even better.
This week has some great Calgary food events like bike tours, whisky tastings, and of course, fun Pride events.
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.
Pride Happy Hour at National on 17th
View this post on Instagram
Kicking off Pride Week, WERK and Village Brewery are launching a collaboration Pride beer — Disco Tits Glitter Lime Lager — at National on 17th during Happy Hour.
To help celebrate, there will be pop-up drag performances and a live DJ as well.
When: Friday, September 2 from 3 to 6 pm
Where: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Pride Drag Brunch at National on 8th Rooftop
Another fun drag event for Pride at National!
WERK is an iconic Pride Drag Brunch and this year it’s at the incredible National on 8th rooftop patio.
Hosted by the extremely talented Lilith Fair with Jack Fowle, this is an all-ages brunch featuring performers like Kendall Gender and Stephanie Prince of Canada’s Drag Race fame, and many more. This is a brunch after all, so expect a delicious spread of brunch-style food and drinks.
When: Saturday, September 3 from noon to 5 pm
Where: 225 8th Avenue SW #360, Calgary
Our Big Pride Brunch
Hosted by Shauna Starr at one of the most loved pubs in Calgary, this Pride event is sure to be a fun one with drinks specials, great food, and amazing entertainment.
When: Saturday, September 3 at noon
Where: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $10
Calgary Food Bike Tours
Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.
When: Saturday, September 3 from 10 am to 3:15 pm
Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac
Price: Starting at $155.90
The Cellar’s Weekly Whisk(e)y Tasting Flight
This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.
When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm
Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary
Price: $25