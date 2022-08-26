Summer is almost over and fall is right around the corner, but there are still some extremely cool Calgary food events coming in September.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into September looks even better.

September has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like beer festivals, dinner sessions, and of course, all of the Pride drag brunches.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National (@ntnlcalgary)

Kicking off Pride Week, WERK and Village Brewery are launching a collaboration Pride beer — Disco Tits Glitter Lime Lager — at National on 17th during Happy Hour.

To help celebrate, there will be pop-up drag performances and a live DJ as well.

When: Friday, September 2 from 3 to 6 pm

Where: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Another fun drag event for Pride at National!

WERK is an iconic Pride Drag Brunch and this year it’s at the incredible National on 8th rooftop patio.

Hosted by the extremely talented Lilith Fair with Jack Fowle, this is an all-ages brunch featuring performers like Kendall Gender and Stephanie Prince of Canada’s Drag Race fame, and many more. This is a brunch after all, so expect a delicious spread of brunch-style food and drinks.

When: Saturday, September 3 from noon to 5 pm

Where: 225 8th Avenue SW #360, Calgary

Hosted by Shauna Starr at one of the most loved pubs in Calgary, this Pride event is sure to be a fun one with drinks specials, great food, and amazing entertainment.

When: Saturday, September 3 at noon

Where: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $10

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Saturday, September 3 from 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina’s Italian Market (@linasmarket)

To celebrate its 130th birthday (wow!), it’s having a pretty fun throwback deal at the 4916 130th Avenue SE Supermercato spot.

On Thursday, September 8 from 2 to 6 pm, Lina’s is bringing back hot food prices from 1996.

These 1996 tavola calda prices include cheap deals like regular portions of classic and vegetarian lasagna for just $5, $2 pizza slices, as well as free samples and free birthday cake.

When: Thursday, September 8 from 2 to 6 pm

Where:4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free entry

Blue Jay Dinner Sessions

This popular dinner series is celebrating the Canadian Country Music Awards and this one should be a great one.

Eight Canadian country musicians will be performing in two sets of songwriters’ rounds as a special coursed dinner prepared and served by some of Alberta’s top chefs, like Tracy Little of Sauvage in Canmore and Rogelio Herrera of Alloy and Matthew Batey of Teatro in Calgary.

When: Thursday, September 8 from 7 to 10:30 pm; Friday, September 9 from 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: Carter Cadillac — 649 Heritage Drive SE, Calgary

Price: $79.53

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Italy Calgary (@tasteofitalycalgary)

Experience a slice of Italian Culture at this popular event, and likely a slice of pizza too. Many of Calgary’s favourite Italian restaurants, cafes, markets, and more will be on location.

When: Sunday, September 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

This festival-style tasting event will feature many of Calgary’s best local breweries all afternoon, with plenty of great eats as well. Entry includes 10 beer sample tickets!

When: Sunday, September 11 from 2 to 5 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre — 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: $22.23

This year’s DandyFest will be showcasing more than 25 breweries and cideries, many of which are coming from all over Canada and even the United States. There will also be live music, art shows, and food stations to look forward to as well.

When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $48.76

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terroir Hospitality (@terroirsymposium)

After 15+ years in Toronto, Terroir is happening in Calgary this year.

More of an industry event, this is a key weekend for chefs, producers, general managers, suppliers, entrepreneurs, media, and more to learn and share ideas about the food and beverage industry.

If you’re interested or involved in it, then this is an amazing opportunity to network and learn from the best in Canada.

When: September 18 to 21, 2022

Where: Calgary Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $299